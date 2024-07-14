Revealed – Resale Percentage Inter Milan Entitled To On Sale Of Italy U21 Star To Venezia

Inter Milan are entitled to a resale percentage of 30% on Gaetano Oristanio after selling the attacking midfielder to Venezia.

This according to today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via FCInterNews.

Yesterday, Inter confirmed that they have sold 22-year-old attacking midfielder Oristanio to Venezia.

The deal is not a loan – it is a permanent sale. Moreover, reports indicate that Inter do not have a buyback option on the Italy Under-21 international.

Inter have sold Oristanio to newly-promoted Venezia for a total fee of around €5 million.

However, one thing that the Nerazzurri will receive is a percentage of any future transfer fee for Oristanio if Venezia sell him.

And according to the Corriere, Inter the total percentage of any future fee that Inter would receive for the attacking midfielder is set at 30%.

22-year-old attacking midfielder Oristanio spent last season on loan with Cagliari.

The Italy Under-21 international joined the Rossoblu last summer on a season-long loan deal. He was among their reinforcements for Serie A after winning promotion to the top flight.

This followed two seasons that Oristanio had spent in the Netherlands with Volendam.

Oristanio, along with Inter teammate Filip Stankovic helped Volendam win promotion to the Eredivisie, and then stay in the top flight.

Cagliari had the option to make Oristantio’s loan deal into a permanent one.

However, the Sardinians declined to exercise that option. Therefore, this summer Inter have been listening to other offers for the 22-year-old.

Inter had been in talks with a few different clubs regarding Oristanio.

This included Genoa. Reportedly, the 22-year-old had been part of the talks between the Nerazzurri and the Grifone for goalkeeper Josep Martinez.

Inter had been considering a cash-plus-player offer for Martinez before instead signing the Spaniard in a straight cash deal.

However, Venezia’s interest in Oristanio meant that he stopped being a part of the negotiations for Martinez.