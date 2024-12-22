Revealed: Newcastle lining up €65m striker to replace Alexander Isak

Newcastle United are reportedly eyeing up the potential transfer of €65million-rated Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres if Alexander Isak leaves.

Isak is in superb form at the moment and has attracted interest from the likes of Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain, though clearly he won’t come cheap.

Newcastle could get as much as €100m if they eventually decide to sell Isak to Arsenal or PSG, and it seems his fellow Sweden international Gyokeres is the man who could replace him at St James’ Park.

It will be interesting to see how these two sagas develop in January, with fans perhaps now also thinking about whether or not it might be their last chance to watch Isak at St James' Park.

Is Viktor Gyokeres good enough to replace Alexander Isak?

Eddie Howe and Viktor Gyokeres (Photo by Michael Regan, Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Gyokeres has looked lethal in front of goal during his time with Sporting, but is he actually at the level required to replace someone like Isak at a Premier League club with top four ambitions?

The 26-year-old may have 70 goals in 75 games in his year and a half in Portugal, but before that he was playing for Coventry City in the Championship, so it’s hard to know how he’ll actually cut it if he ever moves to one of the big five European leagues.

It won’t be easy to replace Isak, who has been a consistent performer at this level for a while now, but fans would probably settle for a talent like Gyokeres to soften the blow of losing such a top centre-forward.

Of course, most NUFC supporters will just hope Isak can be persuaded to stay, but it would also be wise for the club to plan for his potential departure as big clubs like Arsenal and PSG hover.