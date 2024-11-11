Revealed: Which Liverpool Players Have Been Called Up for the International Break?

Liverpool’s International Break Sees 17 Players Called Up – Concerns Already Rising

As Liverpool head into their final international break of 2024, no fewer than 17 senior players have been called upon to represent their nations. For manager Arne Slot, the fortnight brings mixed feelings, as while national duty showcases his players’ calibre, the priority remains their safe return, especially given Liverpool’s current position atop both the Premier League and Champions League tables. However, even before the break officially begins, doubts around Trent Alexander-Arnold’s availability have emerged, with the England international struggling with a hamstring issue.

Injury Concerns for Key Players

The call-up of Alexander-Arnold to Lee Carsley’s England squad—Carsley’s final selection before Thomas Tuchel takes over—was intended to bolster an already impressive team. However, an early exit from Liverpool’s recent match has cast doubt on the right-back’s fitness, meaning Curtis Jones may be the Reds’ sole English representative when they face Greece and Ireland. Liverpool’s Kostas Tsimikas, representing Greece, will face off against his Anfield teammate Jones in what could be a challenging Nations League encounter. Meanwhile, goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is anticipated to feature for the Republic of Ireland, aiming to continue his recent form.

Photo: IMAGO

While Liverpool fans are keen to see their players perform on the international stage, the risk of injuries is a looming concern, especially considering the Reds’ current domestic and European momentum.

European Fixtures Involving Key Reds Players

Several prominent Liverpool players are also gearing up for European matches, with Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch, and Cody Gakpo representing the Netherlands. The trio will first face Bosnia and Herzegovina before a highly anticipated clash with Dominik Szoboszlai’s Hungary. Andy Robertson and Ben Doak, on duty for Scotland, will be up against Croatia and Poland in Nations League action, aiming to keep their side competitive in Europe’s top international competition.

Photo: IMAGO

Elsewhere, Ibrahima Konate is expected to bolster France’s defence against Israel and Italy. Northern Ireland has called up Conor Bradley, who will face Belarus and Luxembourg, giving the young right-back a chance to impress in the senior squad.

South American Action: Nunez and Diaz Clash

In South America, World Cup qualifiers are in full swing, and Liverpool will have notable representatives in these high-stakes matches. Darwin Nunez, who has been pivotal for Liverpool lately, is expected to suit up for Uruguay. In what promises to be a fiery contest, his first match pits him against Liverpool’s Colombian star, Luis Diaz. Both players have been instrumental in Liverpool’s attacking success, and fans hope they return unscathed and ready for the Reds’ challenging fixture schedule.

Alexis Mac Allister is another Liverpool international with fitness questions, and with Argentina taking on Paraguay and Peru, the club will be hoping he can navigate the fixtures without any health setbacks. Mac Allister’s presence is crucial to Liverpool’s midfield balance, especially given the intense match schedule awaiting Liverpool upon the conclusion of the international break.

Photo: IMAGO

Young Players and Absentees Bring Balance

Liverpool’s younger talents are also set to represent their country, with Jarell Quansah and Tyler Morton included in the England U21 squad, and Trey Nyoni joining the under-17s. These fixtures offer Liverpool’s youth contingent a chance to gain invaluable experience while developing further.

On the positive side for Liverpool, Egypt’s decision not to call up Mohamed Salah provides a rare opportunity for rest. Salah’s exclusion, along with Joe Gomez and several injured players such as Alisson, Harvey Elliott, Federico Chiesa, and Diogo Jota, ensures that some key individuals can focus on recovery and preparation for the next phase of the Reds’ campaign.

Eyes on Liverpool’s Return to Domestic Action

As Liverpool fans await the return of their international stars, the goal is clear: a clean bill of health across the squad. With Arne Slot’s side in a position to challenge on multiple fronts, the international break offers both risk and opportunity. Slot, who has guided Liverpool into a title-challenging form, will hope that his players return ready to maintain the club’s upward trajectory. With Liverpool’s ambitions firmly set on silverware, any setback during this international window could prove costly.

Liverpool’s journey resumes with their place at the top of the Premier League and Champions League firmly in their sights, and the return of a fit squad will be essential in their bid to bring home major trophies this season.