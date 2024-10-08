Revealed – Inter Milan Set Sights On Ex AC Milan Forward

Serie A champions Inter Milan reportedly consider an audacious move for former AC Milan talent Daniel Maldini.

According to FCInterNews, Piero Ausilio was in the stands as Monza held Roma to a 1-1 draw last Sunday to watch Warren Bondo.

Instead, Maldini caught his eye.

The 22-year-old has excelled since swapping Milan for Monza last summer.

He impressed during his loan stint at the Stadio Brianteo in 2023/24, mustering four goals and one assist from 18 Serie A appearances.

Therefore, Adriano Galliani went above and beyond to secure his permanent services in the summer.

Monza convinced Milan to let the highly-rated playmaker join Alessandro Nesta’s team on a two-year contract.

And it’s been an utter success.

Indeed, Maldini has started all seven league matches this season, chipping in with a goal and an assist.

His stellar showings in Lombardy have earned him his maiden international call-up.

Luciano Spalletti has included the talented playmaker in his Italy squad for the UEFA Nations League games against Israel and Belgium.

Inter will part with Marko Arnautovic and Joaquin Correa at the end of the season.

Both players refused to leave Giuseppe Meazza in the summer despite drawing inquiries from several foreign clubs.

However, their contracts run out in 2025.

With Inter unwilling to offer them new deals, they’ll depart the club as free agents.

Meanwhile, Inter have already set the groundwork for the arrival of outgoing Lille center-forward Jonathan David.

The Italian giants hope to beat stiff competition for the Canadian’s signature and sign him on a Bosman deal.

In addition, they intend to add another forward to Simone Inzaghi’s squad.

Maldini is an option for Inter, even though his family has been inherently tied to their fiercest rivals, Milan.

His father Paolo was the legendary Rossoneri captain, succeeding his father Cesare.