Revealed – Austria Veteran Could Get The Nod In Vital Inter Milan Vs Monaco UEFA Champions League Clash

Marko Arnautovic could have a rare chance to start when Inter Milan and Monaco square off at the San Siro tomorrow night.

According to FCInterNews, the Austrian veteran could partner up with Marcus Thuram at the heart of Inter’s attack.

Despite being heavily linked with an imminent departure, Marko Arnautovic is still an Inter player.

Therefore, head coach Simone Inzaghi intends to use him when deemed suitable.

One such opportunity could come tomorrow.

Indeed, Monaco will roll into town for a high-stakes Champions League group/league phase finale.

The Nerazzurri will put their top-eight credentials on the line.

However, Lautaro Martinez could stay on the bench.

Marko Arnautovic to Get the Nod in Inter Milan vs Monaco Clash

El Toro has hit a purple patch after a troubled first half of the season.

Indeed, he has found the back of the net in his last four competitive appearances for Inter.

Inter Milan’s Austrian forward #08 Marko Arnautovic celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal during the UEFA Champions League last 16 first leg football match Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid at the San Siro stadium in Milan on February 20, 2024. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP) (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images)

Moreover, he collected the ‘Man of The Match’ award for his stellar showing against Lecce last weekend.

But Inzaghi could drop him to the bench on Wednesday in favor of Arnautovic.

Meanwhile, Stefan de Vrij may join him on the substitute’s list, with Yann Bisseck the favorite to start at the back.