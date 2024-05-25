Returning Jofra Archer helps England beat Pakistan to take T20 series lead

Jofra Archer claimed two wickets on his long-awaited return to international cricket to help England beat Pakistan by 23 runs at Edgbaston to move 1-0 up in the four-match T20 series.

This was Archer’s first appearance on the international stage in 14 months, but he had not played for his country on English soil since 2020 after an injury-hit few years where he had been troubled by repeated issues with his right elbow.

Archer was able to make up for lost time and bounce back from an expensive first over which went for 15 runs to finish with two for 28 and help England dismiss Pakistan for 160 in pursuit of 184.