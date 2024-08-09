The return of Oriol Romeu

Oriol Romeu will wear the red and white shirt again. The midfielder from Ulldecona arrives at Montilivi on loan after a season at FC Barcelona. The pivot, who will train with the team tomorrow, returns to Girona, with whom he played 34 games in the 2022-2023 season.

Romeu has extensive experience in major leagues. He has played for FC Barcelona, Chelsea, Valencia, Stuttgart and Southampton, making 239 appearances in the Premier League, 27 in the Bundesliga, 75 in LaLiga, among other competitions. In terms of titles, Romeu has won Champions League, Europa League and FA Cup (Chelsea); Spanish League and Super Cup (FC Barcelona) and a European U-17 championship with the Spanish national team.

As an international he has played with the U-17, 18, 19, 20 and 21 national teams, where apart from European championships he has played in two U-20 World Cups.