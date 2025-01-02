Resurgent Rangers demolish Celtic in dominant Old Firm derby display

Instant impact: Danilo set the seal on a dominant Old Firm derby win for Rangers over Celtic just 70 seconds after coming off the bench (Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

Rangers brushed Celtic aside 3-0 in the latest Old Firm derby showdown at Ibrox to ease the pressure on manager Philippe Clement.

The hosts defied a defensive injury crisis to begin 2025 with a statement victory over their well below-par rivals, with goals from Ianis Hagi, Robin Propper and Danilo securing just their second win against Celtic in the last 15 meetings across all competitions and first since another 3-0 success over Ange Postecoglou’s title winners under Michael Beale in May 2023.

It was also a first Old Firm derby triumph at the seventh attempt for Clement, whose position had come under serious scrutiny again after his side fell 14 points off the title pace with a disappointing end to 2024.

Though Celtic remain firmly in pole position for a 13th Scottish Premiership title in the last 14 years with an 11-point cushion, it was a startlingly bad performance and result as Brendan Rodgers - who had previously lost only once in seven visits to Ibrox - tasted just his second Old Firm defeat in 21 derbies across two spells in charge.

Such a demoralising loss came after the Hoops had dominated all before them in a memorable 2024, winning three trophies and losing just twice in all competitions having defeated Rangers just 18 days ago on penalties after a thrilling and controversial 3-3 draw in the League Cup final at Hampden Park.

Rangers made six changes from their 2-2 draw with Motherwell on Sunday, plagued by a defensive injury crisis that saw captain James Tavernier sidelined along with Leon Balogun, John Souttar and Neraysho Kasanwirjo, and first-choice goalkeeper Jack Butland recovering after receiving hospital treatment this week for a “significant” internal bleed in his leg.

Liam Kelly deputised instead, with Jefte, Nedim Bajrami, Hagi, Vaclav Cerny and Hamza Igamane also coming in after Clement had changed seven at Fir Park on Sunday amid concerns over fatigue in his squad.

Celtic made three changes of their own from a thumping 4-0 win over bottom club St Johnstone last time out, bringing back all of Greg Taylor, captain Callum McGregor and Daizen Maeda after rests.

After an early spell of pressure from Celtic that saw Kyogo Furuhashi fail to connect with a golden chance inside the six-yard box, Rangers quickly assumed control and took the lead after only seven minutes when Hagi’s crisp low strike from outside the box beat Kasper Schmeichel and found the bottom corner.

It was only the fifth league goal Celtic had conceded all season and first since a 4-1 win over Hearts at Tynecastle on November 23.

Celtic had scored first in nine of the last 10 Old Firm derbies and were very sluggish to respond to a rare early setback as they were bullied by Rangers, with Hagi and Nicolas Raskin - handed the skipper’s armband by Clement in the absence of Tavernier and vice-captain Butland - particularly impressing.

Cameron Carter-Vickers made a likely goal-saving last-ditch sliding challenge inside the box after Mohamed Diomande had been played in by a fine through ball from Bajrami.

Celtic failed to have a single shot on target and test No2 goalkeeper Kelly - making just his second appearance of the season - until right on the stroke of half-time, when the former Motherwell man parried a thunderous effort from Reo Hatate.

Tempers threated to spill over when Celtic winger Nicolas Kuhn was left bloodied after a stray arm to the face from Jefte and Raskin was booked for a tussle with fellow captain McGregor - already on a yellow card - after the half-time whistle.

Celtic raised their game after the interval and Kyogo took a great touch on his chest before lofting a deft volley over Kelly, only for the offside flag to deny him a ninth goal in 12 starts against Rangers.

Both sides enjoyed decent spells in the ensuing minutes, with Hagi asking more questions of Schmeichel before Cerny struck the post with a left-footed strike inside the box.

Schmeichel saved again from Cerny as Celtic failed to turn the tide with a triple substitution, with experienced defender Propper then slamming home his first Rangers goal from close range after Raskin’s free header from a corner had been cleared off the line.

Ridvan Yilmaz - filling in as a makeshift right-back for Rangers - was testing Schmeichel whenever he could and handball appeals against Adam Idah inside the box were waved away with Celtic unable to muster a response as Maeda’s back-post header from a Hatate cross bounced clear off his own foot.

Igamane wasted the chance to play in Bajrami one-on-one at 2-0, but Rangers wrapped up the most decisive victory with nine minutes to play when Brazilian forward Danilo coolly slotted through the legs of Schmeichel after a surging run down the left flank from Jefte.

There were unsavoury late scenes as Celtic substitute Arne Engels was hit with an object that appeared to be thrown from the crowd, but thankfully he avoided injury.