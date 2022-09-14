A respiratory virus is landing children in the hospital, CDC warns. What’s EV-D68?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a health alert about enterovirus D68, a respiratory illness often seen in children, as health care providers report an uptick in cases across the U.S.

In an advisory published Sept. 9, the public health agency raised the alarm about the recent increase “in severe respiratory illness” that landed kids in the hospital. Clinicians saw a rise in pediatric hospitalizations in August with children testing positive for enterovirus (EV) and/or rhinovirus (RV), which have similar symptoms.

“Concurrently, pediatric acute respiratory illness sentinel surveillance sites are reporting a higher proportion of EV-D68 positivity in children who are RV/EV positive compared to previous years,” the CDC said.

Here’s what to know and how to protect yourself.

What’s enterovirus D68?

Enterovirus D68, or EV-D68, is a common respiratory illness affecting children, according to the CDC. It’s one of more than 100 non-polio enteroviruses and can cause mild to severe illness.

Infections are most common in late summer and early fall, but people can catch it year-round, the public health agency said. Children and teens of all ages can be affected.

Some cases are mild like the common cold. However, the virus has been linked to acute flaccid myelitis, a rare but serious neurological condition that affects the nervous system and can cause muscle weakness, according to the CDC.

First identified in California during the early 1960s, EV-D68 went on to cause a nationwide outbreak of severe respiratory illness between August and November 2014, experts said.

What are symptoms of enterovirus D68?

Signs and symptoms include:

Cough

Sneezing and runny nose

Fever

Shortness of breath

Skin rash

Muscle or body aches

Is there a vaccine?

“There are no available vaccines or specific treatments for RV or EV, including EV-D68,” according to the CDC’s website

How to stop the spread of enterovirus D68

Enteroviruses like EV-D68 are spread through close contact, including touching or shaking hands, with an infected person or by touching contaminated objects and surfaces, the CDC said.

The virus can also be passed while changing the diaper of an infected person or by drinking water that has the virus in it, according to the health agency. An infected person can spread EV-D68 for several weeks, even if they don’t have symptoms.

To prevent getting or spreading an enterovirus infection, public health officials encourage people to:

Wash your hands regularly

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands

Cover your coughs and sneezes, but not with your hands

Avoid kissing, touching or sharing utensils with an infected person

Consider wearing a face covering when around others

