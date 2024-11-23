'We respect every opponent but don't fear anyone'

Watch both legs of Northern Ireland's Euro 2025 play-off with Norway on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website [Press Eye]

Tanya Oxtoby's reign as Northern Ireland manager started on an autumn afternoon in Dublin, as the Republic of Ireland ran out comfortable 3-0 winners.

Now, 14 months on, her side are just two games away from qualifying for Euro 2025.

Norway are the sizeable obstacle that stand in their way.

With Barcelona's Caroline Graham Hansen, former Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg and WSL stars Frida Maanum and Guro Reiten in the Norwegian ranks, there is no hiding that Northern Ireland are huge underdogs heading into the two-legged play-off.

But for Oxtoby, regardless of the challenge at hand, it's not something she has expected to happen so quickly.

“The competitor in me probably would have said I wanted to be where we are now in six to nine months" said the Australian, who joined Norther Ireland after a spell as Emma Hayes' assistant at Chelsea.

"However, coming into the role and evaluating where we were at, I suppose the honest answer is no, I couldn’t have imagined us being where we are now so soon."

Despite the two heavy defeats by the Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland retained their place in League B for Euro 2025 qualifying thanks to a play-off win over Montenegro.

They started their bid to reach the Euros with a goalless draw at home to Malta, before an impressive win in Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Portugal, the top seeds in the group, won both matches against Oxtoby's side, but they secured a play-off berth by defeating Malta away and at home to Bosnia.

Their opening play-off started with a 1-1 draw in Croatia before Lauren Wade's super extra-time winner fired NI to within 180 minutes of back-to-back Euros.

As Oxtoby reflects on the progress since her opening match in Dublin, she says "I think we've done an exceptional job" and "that's a credit to everyone involved".

"Both the association and all the staff involved to get us to where we are now, if I’m being really honest," she added.

"There was a lot of work to do behind the scenes and there was a lot of buy-in from the playing group which has now come to fruition and we’re in a great place."

'Not getting wrapped up in the occasion'

Since taking over, Oxtoby has not been shy in saying that competing at major tournaments is her goal for Northern Ireland.

NI got a taste of the big time at the last Euros in England, when they lost 4-1 to Norway in their first-ever match at a major tournament.

The Norwegians also ran out 6-0 winners in both Euro 2022 qualifying matches between the sides.

Of the 16 players who featured in the Euro opener in Southampton two years ago, only seven remain for the upcoming play-off.

Oxtoby added she is "excited" to see how her youthful side stack up against Norway, who set up the play-off with NI with a daunting 14-0 aggregate win over Albania.

“This whole journey has catapulted in the last six months," said the 42-year-old.

"What a brilliant occasion for us to go and challenge ourselves and learn some more and see the areas we have to develop.

“We want to go to the next level and to do that we have to play the best teams, so this is going to be a great one for us.”

While the matches are undoubtedly the two biggest of Oxtoby's tenure to date, her message to her youthful squad is clear - play the game and not the occasion.

Few expect Northern Ireland to be able to progress, especially with the game taking place over two legs.

“I’m used to being the underdog. We have spoken about not getting wrapped up in the occasion," Oxtoby added.

"We want to be playing at major tournaments, so to be playing against teams like Norway, who have been there and done it numerous times, gives us a great opportunity for us to learn where we are at."

Oxtoby added that her side will "embrace the challenge". Norway are undoubtedly a step up from any of Northern Ireland's previous opponents, but the former Chelsea assistant added she "knows the girls are up for it".

"We will have to do things quicker, with a lot more purpose and intent, but we’re not going to move away from who we are and what we are doing.

"It’s another great challenge for the group and we’re looking forward to it as a collective.

"We respect every opponent but we don’t fear anybody. At the end of the day, any opportunity we get to play a good team is a chance for us to learn and get better.”

