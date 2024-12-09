Resilient Gaudette ties Tkachuk for most goals on Senators

OTTAWA — Most wouldn’t consider Brady Tkachuk and Adam Gaudette as equals on the ice, but the two Ottawa Senators now find themselves sharing a unique distinction.

In Sunday’s 4-2 loss to the New York Islanders, Gaudette found the back of the net, tying Tkachuk for the team lead in goals. Gaudette’s 13th goal of the season also marked a personal career high.

While Tkachuk averages 18:26 ice time per game, Gaudette clocks in at 10:52 making his offensive output that much more impressive.

Through 27 games Gaudette has moved up and down the Senators lineup and has made the most of his opportunities, which is what he’s tried to do his entire career.

The 28-year-old has worked tirelessly to establish himself as a regular in the NHL, but the journey has been anything but smooth.

Gaudette has yet to play a full NHL season, with his career-high of 59 games coming in 2020. Last season was particularly challenging, as he spent the majority of the year in the American Hockey League and played just two NHL games. Despite the setbacks, Gaudette remained determined to carve out a consistent role at the top level.

“You know, after years of, you know, people not thinking I can do it and going down to the minors and, you know, just sticking with it and believing that you can do it, it definitely feels good,” said Gaudette.

“But, you know, I'm never satisfied. I don't want to stop here, you know, I want to keep going and help this team win, and do everything I can to do that.”

The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for the Senators (12-13-2), who have yet to put a three-game win streak together.

Both teams were playing the back half of a back-to-back and the Islanders (11-11-7) went back to Ilya Sorokin, who had made 28 saves in a 4-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night.

The Senators directed 29 shots at Sorokin, but he came up with the big saves when most needed.

“I guess the story of the game was our goalie,” said Islanders coach Patrick Roy. “He was outstanding. He showed why he’s one of the best in the game and played a really solid game, gave us a chance and when we made a mistake or were not as sharp, he was there for us.”

In comparison Anton Forsberg faced just 12 shots.

“I mean, it's plain and simple, we want to win hockey games, and when you don't, you're frustrated and you're not happy about it,” said Ottawa’s Thomas Chabot. “But, I mean, there's some positive takeaway still.”

In addition to Sorokin the Islanders were finally able to get their power play to produce, which had been elusive of late.

New York was 2-for-2 on the night after not scoring a power-play goal on the road since Nov. 14 and going 2-for-24 through its last 10.

“We talked before the game about the power play, how important the power play is and could win games, for example, like tonight,” added Roy. “We had two very good (penalty) kills, as well, at the end of the second and then in the third. I thought that was an important moment in the game.”

Gaudette opened the scoring and Anders Lee tied the game with a power-play goal.

Kyle Palmieri picked up his 500th career point with an assist on the play.

Kyle MacLean scored 2:21 later to give the Islanders the lead, but Josh Norris was able to tie it early in the third on the power play.

Palmieri gave the Islanders the lead at 13:46 of the third with New York’s second power-play goal of the game.

Ottawa (12-13-2) pressed hard for the equalizer but Sorokin rose to the occasion and Bo Horvat added an empty-net goal to secure the win.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2024.

Lisa Wallace, The Canadian Press