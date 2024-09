Research: Who runs the most miles in the NBA?

Apr 16, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) sits on the bench during action against the Sacramento Kings in the fourth quarter during a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

In the depths of the offseason, with so little going on news-wise, we often explore NBA rabbit holes to uncover lesser-known facts about the league. Today, we're focusing on the distance NBA players cover during games. The league has been tracking this data since the 2013-14 season, which allows us to identify which players have run the most.

It's important to note that the number of games played in the last 11 years greatly influences a player's ranking on this list. You're not going to make it if you entered the league in 2017. It's an interesting exercise regardless and you can see the results below.

(If you're wondering who runs the most per game, that would be Scottie Barnes, but that's another ranking for another day).

1. DeMar DeRozan: 2,142 miles

Feb 3, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) drives to the basket against Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles (41) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Average miles per game: 2.482 (18th in the league)

Average speed: 4.046 miles per hour (666th in the league)

2. Harrison Barnes: 2,128.6 miles

Apr 14, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers center Duop Reath (26) in the third quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Average miles per game: 2.408 (39th in the league)

Average speed: 4.380 miles per hour (163rd in the league)

3. Damian Lillard: 2,104.6 miles

May 2, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) defends during game six of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Average miles per game: 2.554 (5th in the league)

Average speed: 4.065 miles per hour (653rd in the league)

4. Stephen Curry: 2,103.5 miles

Apr 16, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots against Sacramento Kings guard Keon Ellis (23) in the fourth quarter during a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Average miles per game: 2.534 (10th in the league)

Average speed: 4.297 miles per hour (282nd in the league)

5. Tobias Harris: 2,081.7 miles

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Average miles per game: 2.423 (35th in the league)

Average speed: 4.103 miles per hour (609th in the league)

6. LeBron James: 2,062.7 miles

Apr 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) moves to the basket against Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) during the second half in game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Average miles per game: 2.363 (49th in the league)

Average speed: 3.717 miles per hour (820th in the league)

7. James Harden: 2,058.8 miles

May 3, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) drives to the basket past Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the first quarter during game six of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Average miles per game: 2.316 (59th in the league)

Average speed: 3.613 miles per hour (828th in the league)

8. Jimmy Butler: 2,058.7 miles

Apr 7, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Average miles per game: 2.596 (2nd in the league)

Average speed: 4.173 miles per hour (492nd in the league)

9. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 2,027.9 miles

Apr 7, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) pushes the ball up the court against New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) in the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Average miles per game: 2.339 (51st in the league)

Average speed: 4.084 miles per hour (629th in the league)

10. Russell Westbrook: 1,967.1 miles

Apr 4, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook (0) drives past Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) for a basket in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Average miles per game: 2.336 (53rd in the league)

Average speed: 4.026 miles per hour (693rd in the league)

11. CJ McCollum: 1,947.4 miles

Apr 19, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) dribbles against Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) in the first half during a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Average miles per game: 2.446 (29th in the league)

Average speed: 4.377 miles per hour (165th in the league)

12. Klay Thompson: 1,936.6 miles

Apr 2, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) dribbles the ball next to Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (42) in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Average miles per game: 2.461 (25th in the league)

Average speed: 4.273 miles per hour (324th in the league)

13. Kyle Lowry: 1,918.6 miles

Apr 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Kyle Lowry (7) brings the ball up court against New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the first quarter of game 5 of the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Average miles per game: 2.314 (61st in the league)

Average speed: 3.901 miles per hour (769th in the league)

14. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: 1,908.6 miles

May 10, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (5) passes the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game three of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Average miles per game: 2.133 (118th in the league)

Average speed: 4.042 miles per hour (673rd in the league)

15. Bradley Beal: 1,871.9 miles

Mar 3, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) shoots the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Average miles per game: 2.536 (7th in the league)

Average speed: 4.202 miles per hour (440th in the league)

16. Jrue Holiday: 1,858.3 miles

May 25, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) reacts in front of head coach Joe Mazzulla during the second quarter of game three of the eastern conference finals against the Indiana Pacers in the 2024 NBA playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Average miles per game: 2.491 (17th in the league)

Average speed: 4.259 miles per hour (345th in the league)

17. Paul George: 1,847.1 miles

Mar 27, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; LA Clippers forward Paul George (13) looses control of the ball while driving against Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul Reed (44) and forward Nicolas Batum (40) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Average miles per game: 2.510 (13th in the league)

Average speed: 4.064 miles per hour (654th in the league)

18. Draymond Green: 1,833.1 miles

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 29: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors drives to the basket against Aleksej Pokusevski #17 of the Charlotte Hornets during the first half of the game at Spectrum Center on March 29, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Average miles per game: 2.095 (135th in the league)

Average speed: 3.917 miles per hour (761st in the league)

19. Rudy Gobert: 1,826.8 miles

May 24, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) shoots against Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II (2) in the second half during game two of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Average miles per game: 2.217 (87th in the league)

Average speed: 4.148 miles per hour (533rd in the league)

20. Khris Middleton: 1,821.2 miles

Apr 2, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) drives to the basket against Washington Wizards guard Jared Butler (4) during the second quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-USA TODAY Sports

Average miles per game: 2.311 (62nd in the league)

Average speed: 4.134 miles per hour (563rd in the league)

21. PJ Tucker: 1,816.7 miles

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 10: P.J. Tucker #17 of the LA Clippers grabs a rebound in front of Jusuf Nurkic #20 of the Phoenix Suns during a 124-108 Suns win at Crypto.com Arena on April 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Average miles per game: 2.044 (149th in the league)

Average speed: 4.053 miles per hour (661st in the league)

22. Andrew Wiggins: 1,773.5 miles

Jan 4, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) is defended by Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) during the second half at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Average miles per game: 2.390 (45th in the league)

Average speed: 4.017 miles per hour (702nd in the league)

23. Chris Paul: 1,761.7 miles

Apr 7, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul (3) drives during the first quarter against the Utah Jazz at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-USA TODAY Sports

Average miles per game: 2.138 (116th in the league)

Average speed: 3.795 miles per hour (805th in the league)

24. Nicolas Batum: 1,727.2 miles

Apr 17, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Nicolas Batum (40) dribbles the ball against Miami Heat guard Delon Wright (4) during the third quarter of a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Average miles per game: 2.234 (79th in the league)

Average speed: 4.270 miles per hour (326th in the league)

25. Al Horford: 1,725.5 miles

May 11, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) dribbles the ball against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) in the second quarter of game three of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Average miles per game: 2.104 (127th in the league)

Average speed: 3.979 miles per hour (729th in the league)

26. Kevin Durant: 1,721.6 miles

Apr 23, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) dribbles against Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) in the second quarter during game two of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Average miles per game: 2.408 (40th in the league)

Average speed: 3.843 miles per hour (795th in the league)

27. Kyrie Irving: 1,720.8 miles

Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) controls the ball against Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) and center Al Horford (42) in the second quarter during game five of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Average miles per game: 2.424 (34th in the league)

Average speed: 3.980 miles per hour (727th in the league)

28. Anthony Davis: 1,711.5 miles

Apr 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) moves the ball against Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) during the second half in game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Average miles per game: 2.341 (50th in the league)

Average speed: 3.799 miles per hour (804th in the league)

29. Nikola Vucevic: 1,692.4 miles

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Average miles per game: 2.167 (107th in the league)

Average speed: 3.916 miles per hour (762nd in the league)

30. Dennis Schroeder: 1,670.3 miles

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 05: Dennis Schroder #17 of the Brooklyn Nets drives to the basket against Paul Reed #44 of the Philadelphia 76ers in the first half at Barclays Center on March 05, 2024 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

Average miles per game: 2.010 (167th in the league)

Average speed: 4.236 miles per hour (388th in the league)

