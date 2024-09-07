Republic of Ireland vs England LIVE! Nations League match stream, team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Republic of Ireland vs England - LIVE!

England kick off the post-Gareth Southgate era as they travel to take on Ireland in their opening Nations League match. Lee Carsley, who made 40 appearances for Ireland as a player, will be in the dugout for the Three Lions, with his interim spell in charge serving as an audition of sorts for the full-time job.

This is England’s first match since the Euro 2024 final, when they were narrowly beaten by Spain. Relegation in the Nations League two years ago means they have now dropped down to League B, facing Ireland, Finland and Greece in Group B2. Declan Rice and Jack Grealish are both in line to start in Dublin, and are set to receive a hostile reception having represented Ireland earlier in their careers.

It is only the fourth time the two nations have met this century, with two of those matches ending in a draw and a 2020 friendly bringing a 3-0 win for England. Heimir Hallgrimsson is now in the dugout for Ireland, with this his first match in charge since being appointed earlier this summer. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Ireland vs England latest news

Kick-off: 5pm BST | Aviva Stadium

How to watch: ITV

Ireland team news: McAteer could make debut

England team news: Grealish and Rice start on Dublin return

Standard Sport prediction

England team news

15:52 , Matt Verri

England XI: Pickford, Alexander-Arnold, Maguire, Guehi, Colwill, Mainoo, Rice, Gordon, Grealish, Saka, Kane

Subs: Henderson, Pope, Lewis, Stones, Gallagher, Livramento, Konsa, Gibbs-White, Angel, Bowen, Eze, Madueke

15:45 , Matt Verri

The hosts have arrived at the Aviva - team news coming up in the next 15 minutes or so.

Gallagher hoping for England positives from Atletico move

15:37 , Matt Verri

Conor Gallagher believes his move to Spain could benefit the England national team.

The 24-year-old midfielder joined Atletico Madrid from Chelsea last month in a deal worth £33.5million, with Portugal winger Joao Felix heading in the opposite direction.

He had been made Chelsea captain by Enzo Maresca’s predecessor, Mauricio Pochettino, but was sold this summer in part due to financial reasons, with the sale of an academy product counting as pure profit in the club accounts.

Gallagher has now spoken about how his move to Spain, who beat England in July’s Euro 2024 final and had 66 per cent possession that night in Berlin, could help the Three Lions.

“It’s a different style of football, different for my development,” he explained. “I can learn new things and improve. If I become a better player, I can help England as well, if I’m with the group.”

Carsley will not sing God Save the King

15:29 , Matt Verri

England interim manager Lee Carsley has said that he will not sing the British national anthem this evening.

The Aviva Stadium clash will be a “proud moment for myself and my family”, said Carsley, but singing ‘God Save the King’ looks out of the question for a man that represented the Republic of Ireland 40 times as player.

“This is something that I always struggled with when I was playing for Ireland,” Birmingham-born Carsley - who qualified to play for Ireland through his grandmother - said of anthems.

“The gap between your warm-up, your coming on to the pitch and the delay with the anthems. So it’s something that I have never done.

“I was always really focused on the game and my first actions of the game. I really found that in that period I was wary about my mind wandering off.

“I was really focused on the football and I have taken that in to coaching. We had the national anthem with the Under-21s also and I am in a zone at that point.

“I fully respect both anthems and understand how much they mean to both countries. It’s something I am really respectful of.”

Carsley: We're ready for hostile atmosphere

15:22 , Matt Verri

Lee Carsley has no concerns about playing Declan Rice or Jack Grealish in Dublin this evening.

The 50-year-old's first match in charge comes against the country he represented 40 times as a player, adding extra spice to a fixture that also sees Rice and Grealish return to the Emerald Isle.

Rice won three senior caps for the Republic before switching allegiance to England, shortly after Grealish did the same having represented Ireland up until under-21 level.

Asked if he has any concerns about playing them at the Aviva Stadium, interim boss Carsley said: "No, not all.

"We spoke - not only (to) Jack and Declan, to the whole squad - we spoke about the atmosphere we expect it to be.

"Exciting, passionate, loud, but it'll be no different to what the players are used to in Premier League games or high level games. I think they'll be ready for whatever comes out."

Quizzed on what reception he expects back in Ireland, the interim England boss said: "I'm not sure, to be honest. Probably the same.”

15:13 , Matt Verri

It’s a glorious afternoon in Dublin.

Standard Sport prediction

15:04 , Matt Verri

The Boys in Green have been in rotten form for some time, but the new manager bounce should make things a little more difficult for England.

Still, the Three Lions will have the overwhelming majority of the talent out on the pitch and the injection of fresh energy from the management and young players could make for a promising honeymoon under Carsley.

England to win, 2-0.

England team news

14:57 , Matt Verri

Lee Carsley selected four newcomers in his squad last week, with Noni Madueke, Morgan Gibbs-White, Tino Livramento and Angel Gomes all having worked under him with the U21s but never previously been called up for the seniors.

He left a number of experienced internationals out of his squad, including the likes of Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson.

Carsley revealed last week that Harry Kane will remain England captain, and the Bayern Munich striker is expected to lead the Three Lions out at the Aviva Stadium once more.

Declan Rice - who, like Jack Grealish, represented the Republic of Ireland in his younger days before switching his international allegiance to England and can likely expect a somewhat hostile reception in Dublin on Saturday - is expected to partner Kobbie Mainoo in the midfield engine room, with Bukayo Saka joining Grealish in supporting lone striker Kane.

Anthony Gordon will also hope for a chance to impress in attack after making just two substitute cameos at the European Championship.

Predicted England XI (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Alexander-Arnold, Maguire, Guehi, Colwill; Rice, Mainoo; Saka, Grealish, Gordon; Kane

Ireland team news

14:49 , Matt Verri

Ireland are without the injured Gavin Bazunu or Josh Cullen but Evan Ferguson has recovered from injury in time to be called up.

Callum Robinson, Alan Browne and Jayson Molumby have earned recalls under the new boss while Leicester winger Kasey McAteer is in line for a debut after declaring he would represent Ireland.

How to watch Ireland vs England

14:39 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live and free to air on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 4pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live for free online via the ITVX app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here with us!

14:31 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of the Republic of Ireland vs England!

With Lee Carsley in the England dugout, and Declan Rice and Jack Grealish in the squad for the visitors, a hostile atmosphere can be expected in Dublin.

It’s the opening Nations League match of the campaign for these two sides - should be fun!

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 5pm BST from the Aviva Stadium.