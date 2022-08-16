  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Reports: Tiger Woods meeting with top PGA Tour players to talk taking on LIV Golf

Jason Owens
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tiger Woods
    Tiger Woods
    American golfer

The PGA Tour's top-ranked players are meeting to talk about LIV Golf.

They've invited a ringer.

Tiger Woods is traveling to the Wilmington, Delaware site of the BMW Championship on Tuesday to join them as they address the Saudi-backed rebel golf league and how best to approach its escalating infringement on the Tour. The Fire Pit Collective's Alan Shipnuck first reported the meeting on Monday.

On the table, per his report: major championship boycotts, Tour commissioner Jay Monahan's future and potential compromise. But mostly LIV Golf.

ESPN's Mark Schlabach confirmed the planned meeting and spoke with an unnamed player who was invited. Per his report, several of the world's top 20 players and other influential Tour members who haven't defected to LIV Golf will attend.

"It's a meeting to get the top 20 players in the world on the same page on how we can continue to make the PGA Tour the best product in professional golf," the anonymous player told Schlabach.

[Set, hut, hike! Create or join a fantasy football league now!]

Other than Woods, the reports didn't name the scheduled attendees. But the guest list could conceivably include World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, No. 3 Rory McIlroy and No. 5 Jon Rahm among others, all of whom have expressed solidarity with the PGA Tour and are scheduled to compete this week. McIlroy has been one of LIV Golf's most vocal critics.

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - JULY 13: Tiger Woods of the United States looks on from the range during a practice round prior to The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 13, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/R&amp;A/R&amp;A via Getty Images)
Tiger Woods is meeting with some of the world's top golfers to discuss LIV Golf. (Stuart Franklin/R&A/R&A via Getty Images)

Unlikely to attend is World No. 2 Cameron Smith. The reigning Player's Championship and British Open champion is still technically an active member of the PGA Tour with the $18 million FedEx Cup prize at stake. But he's reportedly bolting for LIV GOLF on a $100 million deal that hasn't yet been announced. He withdrew from the BMW on Monday, citing a hip injury.

Also not invited, Monahan. This is a players only meeting. Monahan is scheduled to meet with players in a regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday.

Woods has been sporadically active on the golf course as he continues to recover from a 2021 car crash that left him with severe injuries and almost cost him his right leg. But he's been vocal about his distaste for LIV Golf and turned down a "mind-blowingly enormous" offer to join the league, according to CEO Greg Norman.

"I think that what they've done is they've turned their back on what has allowed them to get to this position," Woods said of LIV Golf players while speaking at the British Open in July. "Some players have never got a chance to even experience it. They've gone right from the amateur ranks right into that organization and never really got a chance to play out here and what it feels like to play a Tour schedule or to play in some big events. ...

"What these players are doing for guaranteed money, what is the incentive to practice? What is the incentive to go out there and earn it in the dirt?

Woods is not competing this week. He'll be in Delaware to talk business.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Taps have run dry in a major Mexico city for months. A similar water crisis looms in the US too, experts say.

    Drought is sapping the water from huge swaths of North America and making it increasingly hard for humans to count on running water.

  • Is Shane Burgos’ ‘no-brainer’ decision to ditch UFC for PFL a sign of things to come?

    Shane Burgos credited the UFC for raising his profile, but couldn't pass on the deal the PFL offered him.

  • Amber Heard scraps attorney Elaine Bredehoft and hires new legal team to appeal Johnny Depp verdict

    Amber Heard has taken on David L Axelrod and Jay Ward Brown who recently successfully defended The New York Times in its defamation lawsuit against Sarah Palin

  • Cameron Smith withdraws from BMW Championship. Is move to LIV Golf next? | Opinion

    Cameron Smith, the No. 3 golfer in the FedEx Cup standings, announced Monday that he is withdrawing from the BMW Championship due to health issues.

  • Case against Alex Jones can proceed, Connecticut judge says

    A federal bankruptcy judge on Monday cleared the way for a defamation lawsuit in Connecticut to proceed against Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. The case was filed by relatives of some victims of the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. Jones has falsely claimed that the nation’s deadliest school shooting — which killed 20 students and six educators — was a hoax.

  • Injury rules Open champion Cameron Smith out of BMW Championship

    The Australian world number two currently sits third in the FedEx Cup standings, 1,132 points behind leader Will Zalatoris.

  • Mom of Rushdie Stabbing Suspect Says She’ll Never Speak to Him Again

    Chautauqua County Jail/Handout via ReutersThe mother of the man accused of leaping onstage to attack author Salman Rushdie condemned her son on Sunday, saying he was responsible for his own actions and that his family would be moving on “without him.”Born Muslim in Lebanon, Silvana Fardos has been in the U.S. for more than 25 years, she told the Daily Mail. She’d never heard of Salman Rushdie before getting a frantic phone call from her daughter on Friday, she said.“I never read any of his books

  • Rangers fire manager Chris Woodward months after $500 million spending spree

    Chris Woodward went 211-287 as the Rangers' manager.

  • Eugenie Bouchard happy to feel the burn after successful return to tennis

    VANCOUVER — Her first match left her exhausted physically and mentally, but Eugenie Bouchard couldn’t be happier. After a 17-month layoff recovering from right shoulder surgery the native of Westmount, Que., is back playing tennis at the Odlum Brown VanOpen. "The goal of surgery and coming back is to be able to play exactly how I want to and how I was playing before,” the 28-year-old former world No. 5 said Monday. "This is what we do as athletes. The point is not to practice all the time, the p

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime wins third-round match at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — A powerful service game gave Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime a distinct advantage in his third-round match at the National Bank Open on Thursday afternoon. Cameron Norrie had no answer for it and then watched his own service game fall apart. The sixth-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 15 aces in a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the ninth-seeded Brit to earn a quarterfinal berth at his hometown tournament. "That was a very convincing win," Auger-Aliassime said. "I served really well but I felt like I

  • Callers reporting misconduct to helpline were referred to law firm chosen by Hockey Canada

    For the last three years, callers to the federal government's Canadian sport helpline who wanted to report bad experiences in hockey were referred to either a law firm or an insurance claims adjuster chosen by Hockey Canada, CBC News has learned. When the telephone service launched in March 2019, Sport Canada collated a list of contacts provided by national sport organizations so that the helpline's operators could refer callers to resources available for their respective sports. Marie-Claude As

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe

  • Review concludes Whitecaps' response to misconduct allegations was appropriate

    An independent investigation has concluded that the Vancouver Whitecaps' response to allegations of misconduct by former women's coaches Bob Birarda and Hubert Busby Jr., was serious and "appropriate." But the report, prepared for Major League Soccer by lawyers Janice Rubin and Melody Jahanzadeh of Rubin Thomlinson LLP, says while the club acted "expeditiously" in hiring an experienced workplace investigator, there were issues with the investigation itself. The report says the initial investigat

  • Pacific, York United swap midfielders with Baldisimo heading east and Toussaint west

    TORONTO — York United FC and Pacific have swapped midfielders, with Cedric Toussaint headed to Pacific and Matthew Baldisimo to York. Baldisimo, in the last year of his contract, comes east on a loan deal that covers the remainder of the Canadian Premier League season. Toussaint's move to Pacific is permanent, with a contract running through 2024. Toussaint, 20, joined York in November 2020 from the CF Montreal academy. The native of Drummondville, Que., made 43 appearances for York in all compe

  • Elks host Riders looking to end struggles both at home and against the West

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks are trying to stop history from repeating itself. Edmonton opened the 2022 CFL season with a blowout 59-15 loss to the B.C. Lions, and then fell 26-16 to the Saskatchewan Roughriders at home the next week. Last weekend, the Elks were torched 46-14 at B.C. Place, and they now return home to face Saskatchewan on Saturday at Commonwealth Stadium. Elks alumni Jim Germany, Ed Jones and Joe Holliman will have the their names added to the team’s Wall of Honour Saturday nigh

  • Canada's bobsled, skeleton federation in negotiations with Canada's safe-sport office

    The national governing body for bobsled and skeleton plans to sign on with Canada's new safe sport office. A spokesperson for Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) said Monday that it is in negotiations with the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, which began receiving and addressing complaints of maltreatment in sport on June 20. The news comes on the heels of more than 90 current and former bobsled and skeleton athletes repeating their call to Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge to help clean up

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat

  • Busta Move: Pablo Carreno Busta tops Hubert Hurkacz in National Bank Open final

    MONTREAL — Pablo Carreno Busta defied the odds all week at the National Bank Open. The unseeded Spaniard didn't let up in Sunday's final. He overcame a slow start for a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory over eighth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland to win a Masters 1000 title for the first time in his career. "It's an amazing feeling," he said. "I worked very, very hard (throughout) my career to finally be here." Steady shotmaking and overall consistency were the difference in a final that turned early in the

  • Fantasy Football: Three breakout candidates to look out for

    Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.