Reports: Ryan Garcia’s NYSAC settlement includes fines, one-year suspension; win over Devin Haney overturned

Repercussions for Ryan Garcia’s positive test for performance-enhancing drugs have become a reality, erasing a massive upset.

Garcia (24-1) tested positive for ostarine in VADA tests before and on the day of his fight against Devin Haney on April 20 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., putting his majority decision victory in jeopardy. Garcia submitted a “B” sample, which also returned positive for the banned substance.

Despite denying intentional PED use, the boxing star has reached a settlement with the New York State Athletic Commission, including overturning the win over Haney (31-0) to a no contest, according to a first report from boxing journalist Dan Rafael.

In addition, Garcia has agreed to a one-year suspension from boxing, must forfeit his $1.1M official contract purse to Golden Boy Promotions, and must pay the commission a $10,000 fine, which is the maximum the state allows.

The loss was the first of Haney’s professional career, but due to the settlement, will once again see a zero in his loss column.

“I want to thank the commission and the fans who stood by me during this whole process,” Haney told ESPN. “The facts are the facts, and I wasn’t on an even playing field. Happy I was able to receive justice for what happened. It’s all part of my story and it’s only going to make me better. I look to enjoy this time with my family and friends and see what’s next.

“I’m a clean athlete and boxing is a brutal sport where one fight can literally change your life. I think it important for fighters to be clean and I want to become an advocate for clean athletes for my experience in this situation.”

The no contest result is the first for both 25-year-old boxers.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Devin Haney (gray trunks) punches Ryan Garcia (white trunks) during their WBC Super Lightweight title bout at Barclays Center on April 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie