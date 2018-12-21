Reports: Rockies, Murphy reach two-year deal

The Colorado Rockies and free agent second baseman Daniel Murphy have agreed to terms on a two-year, $24 million contract, according to multiple reports Thursday.

Murphy, who turns 34 in April, spent last season between the Chicago Cubs and Washington Nationals. He didn't take the field until June as he recovered from microfracture surgery on his right knee but returned to hit .299 with 12 home runs and 42 RBIs in 91 games between the two clubs.

Murphy was an All-Star in 2016 and 2017, his first two seasons with the Nationals. He finished second in the National League MVP vote in 2016, when he hit .347 with 25 home runs and 104 RBIs.

Murphy is a career .299 hitter, with 122 home runs and 641 RBIs.

The Rockies have an opening at second base after DJ LeMahieu became a free agent following the 2018 season, though former top prospect Ryan McMahon is a candidate for reps at the position. Murphy could fill in at first base after playing 14 games there last season.

LeMahieu played seven seasons in Colorado, edging Murphy by .001 to win the NL batting title in 2016.

--Field Level Media