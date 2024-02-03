Reports: Kylian Mbappé strongly leaning toward leaving PSG for Real Madrid at end of contract

Kylian Mbappé is reportedly leaning toward signing with Real Madrid. (Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images) (Eurasia Sport Images via Getty Images)

Kylian Mbappé is strongly leaning toward leaving Paris Saint-Germain for Real Madrid at the end of his contract, ESPN and Le Parisian reported on Saturday.

Per Le Parisian, a deal hasn't been signed, but those close to the situation believe that he has made his decision.

ESPN reported in January that Real Madrid had made an offer to Mbappé. Per Saturday's report, Mbappé is expected to make his decision to join Real Madrid next week. According to ESPN, PSG offered Mbappé a raise on his $77.8 million salary that he turned down.