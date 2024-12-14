Reports: Former Oklahoma QB Jackson Arnold transferring to Auburn

Jackson Arnold played in all but two of Oklahoma's 12 games in 2024. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Jackson Arnold is heading to Auburn.

According to multiple reports, the former Oklahoma quarterback has committed to the Tigers. Arnold opened and closed the 2024 season as Oklahoma’s starter as the Sooners went 6-6.

Over 10 games in 2024, Arnold was 154-of-246 passing for 1,421 yards and 12 TDs to just three interceptions. While that was a solid TD-to-interception ratio, Arnold averaged fewer than six yards per passing attempt and the Oklahoma offense was sluggish for much of the season. It also didn't help that the Sooners' wide receivers were decimated by injuries for a significant part of the season.

Arnold was replaced during the Sooners’ loss to Tennessee on Sept. 21 after he was 7-of-16 passing for 54 yards and an interception. Freshman Michael Hawkins Jr. came in during that game and started against Texas after he started the Sooners’ win over Auburn on Sept. 28.

Arnold will have two seasons of eligibility remaining with the Tigers. He played in seven games in 2023 and started the Alamo Bowl at the end of the season after Dillon Gabriel had entered the transfer portal.

Auburn has been looking for quarterback solutions as Hugh Freeze publicly expressed his displeasure with the Tigers’ quarterback play at numerous points during the 2024 season. Auburn went 5-7 this season as Payton Thorne and Hank Brown combined to throw 27 TDs and 13 interceptions. The low point for the Tigers’ quarterback play came in a Sept. 21 loss to Arkansas when the two threw a combined four interceptions.

Brown had already announced his transfer from the program and has committed to Iowa. Thorne is out of eligibility.