Reports: Evander Kane joining Oilers on one-year deal

Evander Kane has reportedly reached a deal with the Oilers. (Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images)

It will be Edmonton for Evander, indeed.

According to multiple insider reports, controversial forward Evander Kane is expected to sign a one-year pro-rated contract for the remainder of the season with the Edmonton Oilers.

The deal is worth $750k. It includes a signing bonus worth $625k and equates to a $2.1 million salary hit, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman is reporting.

Kane is reportedly on his way to Edmonton to officially broker the deal.

Of course, the NHL has been looking into the incident that led to Kane's contract being ripped up by the San Jose Sharks. The divorce hinged on allegations of Kane breaking COVID-19 protocol when travelling across the border last month. It figures to be a difficult balance for the league, given that Kane's contract was terminated on those grounds, and yet it may not preclude him from signing a new NHL deal.

The NHLPA filed a grievance on behalf of Kane following his contract termination, stating that the Sharks "did not have sufficient grounds" to do so.

Kane's status is believed to hinge on the NHL's findings.

The forward had previously been suspended 21 games and subsequently demoted to the American Hockey League for submitting a fake vaccination card at the outset of the season.

While there are certain morality issues associated with bringing Kane into the fold after other alleged incidents and other issues mounting, the 30-year-old forward should help a team desperate for scoring beyond Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Kane scored at beyond a 30-goal pace in parts of the last four seasons with the Sharks, totalling 87 goals and 166 points in those 212 games.

Related: It will take a special type of desperation, or arrogance, to sign Evander Kane

For a desperate Oilers team clinging to the pack in the Western Conference chase, that's what has been ultimately deemed most important.

More from Yahoo Sports