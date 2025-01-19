Reports: Dodgers land prized free agent closer Tanner Scott

USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

The Los Angeles Dodgers' offseason spending spree continues with the addition of left-handed reliever Tanner Scott, according to multiple media reports.

The two sides agreed on a reported four-year, $72 million contract, a deal that comes less than 48 hours after the reigning World Series champions landed free agent Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki to bolster their already impressive pitching staff.

Scott, 30, was one of the game's most dominant relievers last season, with nine wins, 22 saves and a 1.75 ERA for the Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres.

Tanner Scott pitches for the San Diego Padres against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game 3 of the NLDS for the 2024 playoffs at Petco Park.

Scott, an All-Star for the first time in his career last season, was widely viewed as the top closer on the free agent market this offseason. He held hitters to a .179 batting average in 2024 and averaged 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

He joins a Dodger bullpen that already included right-handers Michael Kopech and Blake Treinen as candidates to close.

The Dodgers' luxury-tax payroll for 2025 is now projected to surpass the $375 million mark, approximately $70 million more than the next-highest team, the Philadelphia Phillies.

