Reports: Bengals hiring Notre Dame DC, ex-Miami head coach Al Golden as defensive coordinator

SOUTH BEND, IN - APRIL 23: Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive coordinator Al Golden looks on during the Notre Dame Blue-Gold Spring Football Game on April 23, 2022 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Bengals are hiring Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden as their defensive coordinator, according to multiple reports.

Golden will replace Lou Anarumo, whom the Bengals fired at the conclusion of their season. The Colts hired Anarumo as their defensive coordinator on Monday.

New of Golden's move to Cincinnati arrives two days after Notre Dame played in and lost to Ohio State in Monday's CFP National Championship Game. Golden was Notre Dame's defensive coordinator from 2022-24.

Golden returns to the Bengals, with whom he worked as linebackers coach from 2020-21 under Zac Taylor. Taylor has been Cincinnati's head coach since 2019. Anarumo was the defensive coordinator during Golden's stint as linebackers coach.

A former linebacker at Penn State and for a single season with the New England Patriots, Golden has prior NFL coaching experience as the linebackers (2018-19) and tight ends coach (2016-17) for the Detroit Lions. Golden was previously the head coach at the University of Miami from 2011-15 and at Temple from 2006-10.