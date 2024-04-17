Report: Zion Williamson won't play in Pelicans play-in game Friday because of hamstring injury

Zion Williamson injured his hamstring late in Tuesday's Pelicans loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) (Jonathan Bachman via Getty Images)

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson is out of Friday's NBA play-in game against the Sacramento Kings with a hamstring injury, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Williamson injured his hamstring late in Tuesday's Pelicans loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. The loss in the first round of the play-in tournament sent the Pelicans to an elimination game against the Kings on Friday. The winner of that game will secure the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference playoffs. The loser's season will be over.

Even if the Pelicans win on Friday, it doesn't sound like Williamson would be available to play in the first round of the playoffs. Per Wojnarowski, Williamson will be evaluated again in the coming weeks.

The news is a significant blow to the Pelicans on the cusp of the postseason. It marks the latest setback to Williamson's injury plagued career. Various injuries have limited Williamson since the Pelicans selected him with the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA draft. In five NBA seasons, Williamson's been limited to 184 of a possible 410 regular season games.