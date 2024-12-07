Report: United eye top talent from Bayern and River Plate for January window

Man United’s January Transfer Plans: Alphonso Davies and Franco Mastantuono in Focus

Manchester United’s recent 2-0 defeat to Arsenal marked Ruben Amorim’s first taste of adversity as the club’s new manager. As the January transfer window looms, speculation intensifies, with two names dominating the rumour mill: Alphonso Davies and Franco Mastantuono. Josh Holland, writing for M.E.N Football, delves into United’s potential moves for these players, shedding light on the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

Photo: IMAGO

Pursuit of Alphonso Davies

Reports suggest that Alphonso Davies’ relationship with Bayern Munich has soured, with his agent, Nick Househ, said to be frustrated by the club’s handling of contract negotiations. This has led to speculation that Manchester United, along with Real Madrid, is planning discussions with Davies in January.

German journalist Christian Falk claims United might be closer to securing Davies than initially thought, especially given Bayern’s precarious position. The left-back’s contract expires in June, allowing United the possibility of a pre-contract agreement as early as January.

Davies’ availability could address a pressing need at Old Trafford. Injuries to Luke Shaw and inconsistent performances from Tyrell Malacia have left the left-back position exposed. As M.E.N Football notes, “This could be perfect for United… there aren’t many better than Davies.” However, the publication also cautions that this might be a negotiating tactic from Househ to pressure Bayern into offering improved terms.

The Case of Franco Mastantuono

On the other end of the spectrum is Franco Mastantuono, a 17-year-old sensation from River Plate. The Argentine teenager has reportedly attracted United’s interest, but his club has set a staggering £37 million price tag.

River Noticias highlights Mastantuono’s rapid rise, with the youngster already making 40 appearances for River Plate despite his age. While his potential is undeniable, doubts linger over whether such a hefty investment is feasible or wise for United.

M.E.N Football offers a grounded perspective, stating: “Teenagers in Argentina aren’t often followed… Financial constraints at Old Trafford already mean Dan Ashworth has his hands tied.” The publication suggests that unless River Plate lowers their demands, the deal may remain out of reach.

Picture:IMAGO

Financial and Strategic Implications

United’s current financial constraints play a significant role in shaping their January transfer strategy. The club’s recent struggles with squad depth and quality underline the importance of getting these decisions right. A move for Davies would address an immediate need, while Mastantuono represents a long-term gamble.

Whether United can navigate the complexities of these negotiations will depend on their ability to balance short-term requirements with long-term vision.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

As a Manchester United supporter, the prospect of signing Alphonso Davies is undeniably exciting. His pace, technical ability, and defensive solidity could transform the left-back position, particularly given the current vulnerabilities in the squad. Moreover, securing a player of his calibre ahead of a club like Real Madrid would send a strong message about United’s ambitions under Ruben Amorim.

However, there’s a sense of caution when it comes to Franco Mastantuono. While investing in youth is vital, spending £37 million on a relatively unproven player feels risky, especially when financial constraints are already hindering the club’s operations. With pressing needs in other areas, such as midfield depth and defensive cover, prioritising Mastantuono could divert resources from more immediate concerns.

In the broader context, these rumours reflect a club in transition. Amorim has shown glimpses of promise, but United’s January activity will be a litmus test for the board’s commitment to backing him. Fans will be eager to see the club make bold, calculated moves to strengthen the squad and restore United’s competitive edge.