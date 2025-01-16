Report: Suns trading Josh Okogie to Hornets for center Nick Richards

Nick Richards is headed to the Suns as they try to rebound from their latest losing skid

The Phoenix Suns are bringing in a new center.

The Suns struck a deal for Charlotte Hornets 7-footer Nick Richards on Wednesday afternoon, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. In exchange, the Suns will send guard Josh Okogie to the Hornets along with three future second-round draft picks. The Suns will also receive a future second-round draft pick from the Hornets as part of the deal.

Though this isn’t the blockbuster deal Phoenix has been linked to recently — Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has demanded a trade, and the Suns are reportedly among the top teams to land him before the deadline — Richards’ arrival should provide significant help inside.

Richards has averaged 8.9 points and 7.5 rebounds per game this season, his fifth in the league. He was first selected in the second round of the 2020 NBA Draft out of Kentucky, and he’s largely come off the bench for the Hornets throughout his career. He’s shot 65% from the field over the last four seasons, too, which is the fifth-best in the league during that span, according to ESPN. Richards is in the second year of a three-year, $15 million deal.

Okogie has averaged 6 points and 2.9 rebounds per game this season, his third in Phoenix. The 26-year-old is in the first year of a two-year, $16 million deal. The Hornets hold just an 8-28 record heading into Wednesday’s game against the Utah Jazz.

The Suns sit at 19-20 ahead of a game Thursday against the Washington Wizards. Though they’ve won four of their last six, it came on the heels of a stretch where they lost seven of eight and forced them to alter their starting lineup. While Richards coming in won’t fix all of their issues, he’s undoubtedly a great add for the team as it nears the midway point of the season.