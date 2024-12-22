Report: Slot Rejected Spurs Before Ange: A Turning Point in Liverpool Revival

Vindication and Fortunes: Arne Slot and Ange Postecoglou’s Diverging Premier League Journeys

Arne Slot’s decision to remain at Feyenoord in 2023 for one additional year has proven to be a masterstroke, reveals a recent article by Goal.com. Leading the Rotterdam side to their first Eredivisie title in six years, Slot’s ambitions and principles shone through, even amidst rumours linking him to Tottenham Hotspur. Now at Liverpool, Slot’s path to Premier League prominence is juxtaposed with Ange Postecoglou, whose arrival at Spurs marked a similarly transformative moment. This weekend’s clash between Liverpool and Tottenham brings these two underdog managers together, offering a fascinating tale of differing trajectories and shared challenges.

Photo: IMAGO

Why Slot Declined Spurs

Back in May 2023, Tottenham were desperate for stability after Antonio Conte’s fiery exit. Following Conte’s infamous rant about the club’s lack of ambition and a trophy cabinet he deemed inadequate, Spurs’ search for a replacement became a public spectacle. Slot’s name was floated prominently. However, the Dutchman chose to stay put, citing his family’s happiness and the professional satisfaction he found at Feyenoord. As he explained at the time: “It is also the way you work. It’s not always that you come into the place where you can work like we can here and be happy, professional-wise but also family-wise.”

Meanwhile, Tottenham maintained they had never formally approached Slot, yet his swift signing of a new Feyenoord contract painted a picture of rejection that resonated poorly with the fans. For Slot, the decision proved justified as he went on to secure his team’s place in the Champions League, a feat that highlighted his credentials as a world-class manager.

Tottenham’s Frantic Search and Postecoglou’s Emergence

Slot’s rejection forced Tottenham to widen their managerial search, turning eventually to Celtic’s Ange Postecoglou. By this point, Spurs had become accustomed to public managerial sagas, having endured a similarly fraught hunt following José Mourinho’s departure two years earlier.

For Postecoglou, the task was daunting. He inherited a squad reeling from Harry Kane’s departure just days before the 2023/24 season opener. While the £86 million from Kane’s transfer funded a summer of rebuilding, including signings like Micky van de Ven and Brennan Johnson, the loss of a 30-goal striker remained a glaring void.

Despite this, Postecoglou exceeded expectations, guiding Spurs to a fifth-place finish and instilling an enthralling style of play. Yet, their inconsistent squad depth became evident, and this season’s struggles—with Spurs languishing in tenth—reflect deeper systemic issues under chairman Daniel Levy’s stewardship.

Slot’s Liverpool Revolution

While Tottenham struggled to regain footing, Slot took up the mantle at Liverpool in 2024 following Jürgen Klopp’s celebrated tenure. Slot’s tactical nous and man-management have rejuvenated Liverpool, with the team currently challenging for silverware on multiple fronts.

Photo: IMAGO

Slot’s journey to Liverpool wasn’t without its complexities. Like Spurs, Liverpool faced their own managerial conundrum post-Klopp. Initial links to Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso and Sporting CP’s Ruben Amorim ultimately gave way to Slot, whose Eredivisie triumphs and progressive football philosophy made him a natural successor.

The Bigger Picture: Ambition and Aspiration

Tottenham’s struggles this season have brought renewed focus on their long-standing issues. Despite Postecoglou’s best efforts, the lack of squad depth and a coherent transfer strategy have hindered Spurs’ ambitions. For a club often likened to Liverpool in their pursuit of organic success, the differences are stark. Where Liverpool’s calculated recruitment and alignment between the boardroom and the pitch have fostered consistent success, Spurs remain a case study in squandered potential.

Hugo Lloris’ anecdote about receiving ‘finalist’ watches after the 2019 Champions League final encapsulates the contrasting mindsets. For Liverpool, that final represented a stepping stone to further glory. For Spurs, it symbolised a peak rather than a foundation for continued growth.

As Slot and Postecoglou prepare to face off, Sunday’s match becomes a microcosm of their broader journeys. Slot’s Liverpool are a team on the rise, embodying the club’s storied history and future ambitions. Postecoglou’s Spurs, meanwhile, are a team in transition, fighting to reclaim relevance amidst mounting pressures.

Our View – Anfield Index Analysis

From an excited Liverpool fan’s perspective, Slot’s impact has been transformative. His tactical flexibility, combined with his ability to nurture talent, has invigorated the squad, reigniting hope of domestic and European success. While the shadow of Klopp looms large, Slot’s ability to make bold decisions, such as revitalising the midfield, has earned him widespread support.

For Tottenham supporters, the mood is more sceptical. Postecoglou’s charisma and attacking philosophy have brought moments of joy, but the cracks in the squad’s depth and Levy’s perceived lack of ambition remain constant irritants. Sunday’s game is a reminder of what Spurs could aspire to under a more cohesive strategy, yet the gap between where they are and where they want to be feels as wide as ever.

When assessing the current state of affairs, there’s an undeniable excitement among Liverpool fans about what Arne Slot’s tenure might bring. His success at Feyenoord showcased his ability to compete against the odds, and his early days at Anfield have proven no different. Fans have seen a revitalised attack and a midfield capable of dictating games, with Slot’s tactical adjustments delivering tangible results. With the Premier League table as tight as ever, Slot’s Liverpool look poised for a strong finish—or potentially, the ultimate prize.

Conversely, Tottenham fans have been left feeling concerned about their long-term prospects under current leadership. While Postecoglou has undoubtedly brought flair and fight back to Spurs, questions persist about whether the board’s lack of investment will undermine his efforts. Spurs’ tenth-place position this season reflects the wider inconsistency in the club’s structure. For many, the clash against Liverpool is less about the immediate result and more about the trajectory both clubs are taking. Are Spurs destined to languish as nearly men, or can they learn from Liverpool’s model of smart recruitment and unwavering ambition?

Ultimately, this weekend’s game serves as a litmus test for both managers and their clubs, setting the stage for an intriguing second half of the season.