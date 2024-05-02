Report: Ryan Garcia tests positive for banned PED after win over Devin Haney

Ryan Garcia beat Devin Haney via majority decision in their bout last month in Brooklyn. (Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy/Getty Images) (Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy via Getty Images)

Ryan Garcia’s win over Devin Haney is now in question.

Garcia tested positive for a banned performance enhancing drug in a test taken related to his majority decision win over Haney, according to multiple reports on Wednesday night. Garcia reportedly tested positive for Ostarine in his Voluntary Anti-Doping Association test that was taken ahead of the fight.

Garcia now has 10 days to request that his B-sample be tested. According to ESPN’s Mike Coppinger, Garcia’s first test also screened positive for 19-norandrosterone, which is another banned substance, though that is unconfirmed.

Ryan Garcia tested positive for the PED Ostarine the day before and the day of his upset win over Devin Haney, per a VADA letter obtained by ESPN. Garcia has 10 days to request his B-sample be tested. A-sample also screened positive for 19-norandrosterone but unconfirmed. — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) May 2, 2024

Garcia, 25, stunned Haney and came up with three knockdowns in his majority decision win at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn last month. The WBC super lightweight title was supposed to be on the line, but Garcia was 3.2 pounds over the limit at the weigh-in. Haney, despite his loss, retained the title belt.

Sweet Chin Music 🎶



Here are all 3 knockdowns @RyanGarcia delivered to @Realdevinhaney to secure the win.#HaneyGarcia pic.twitter.com/18obAwynEE — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) April 21, 2024

The loss was Haney’s first of his career. He now holds a 31-1 record with 15 KOs.

Story continues

Haney's father, Devin Haney, spoke with Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix on Wednesday, and he was furious.

"You trying to hurt my baby. We played it fair," Devin Haney said. "We didn't do it like that. F*** boxing, this is some bulls***. I came from the streets. You scared of Devin on a level playing field. I feel f***ed up over this.

"If you can brag about doing it, you shouldn't be on drugs."

Ryan Garcia denies allegations on social media

Garcia responded to the news on social media Wednesday night, and repeatedly denied the allegations in a series of posts, videos and a live broadcast.

In a series of posts, Garcia went from denying the news to trolling fans, and claimed that the positive test was from an ashwagandha root supplement he was taking. It's unclear if that's involved at all.

lol 😭😭😭 — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) May 2, 2024

My bad I shouldn’t have took this pic.twitter.com/WDgWkMMyOr — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) May 2, 2024

No weapon against me shall prosper — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) May 2, 2024

Warning: This video contains language that is NSFW.

Fake news like if I was Donald trump pic.twitter.com/PVg5EW7yLd — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) May 2, 2024

I need more steroids I’m addicted



UGHHH — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) May 2, 2024

The glove does not fit — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) May 2, 2024

Garcia denied the allegations while on a live broadcast on social media, too, and questioned the timing of the release.

"It's the weirdest s*** ever," he said. "Supposedly they had it already, then they release it after I win? It makes no sense ... I tested the day of the fight, all of the sudden it came out. Bulls***. Bro, somebody paying somebody ... This is definitely fake news. If they had this information, they should've released this before the fight went down, because why would you let a cheater step into the ring, right? All of the sudden I win, and then you release it? Seems kind of fishy to me.

"I know in my heart of hearts I didn't cheat. So I'm going to keep trolling this s***, this s*** is f***ing hilarious. At the end of the day, I'm definitely innocent."

Garcia also insisted that he "beat Devin Haney fair and square."

"He could suck my d***," Garcia said on the broadcast. "All you motherf***ers that say I cheated, you guys can all suck my d***. I didn't f***ing cheat a day in my life. Never have, never will. I don't move like that. Facts."

Garcia's win over Haney brought him to 25-1 in his career. It's unclear when he'll step into the ring next, or what will come of the failed drug test allegations.