Sep 11, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) and head coach Nick Nurse look on during the second half of game seven of the second round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors have re-signed free agent point guard Fred VanVleet to a four-year, $85-million deal, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

VanVleet was the top point guard on the market, and drew interest from several teams but has ultimately decided on staying with the Raptors.

More to come.

More coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada