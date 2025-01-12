Report – PSG Star Keen On A Shock Switch To Inter Milan

PSG keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma reportedly wants to join Inter Milan.

According to today’s print edition of Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, via FCInterNews, the 25-year-old could even be willing to cut his wages in order to do so.

In recent days, high profile transfer rumours have emerged between Inter and Donnarumma.

The Italian international would certainly be a major transfer coup for the Nerazzurri.

But there is a certain logic to the potential move. Inter’s current first-choice keeper Yann Sommer is 36 years of age, while Josep Martinez has yet to cement himself as a guaranteed successor.

However, according to Tuttosport it is not Inter who are really pushing for the move.

Rather, the newspaper report, Donnarumma himself wants a return to Serie A. And Inter are the main club that he has in mind.

PSG Keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma Wants Inter Move

According to Tuttosport, Donnarumma is not currently happy with his situation in Paris.

The 25-year-old does not have an ideal relationship with PSG coach Luis Enrique.

Therefore, Donnarumm is looking for a change of scenery, with the Italian top flight a natural destination.

Then, Donnarumma’s contract situation could play a role.

As things stand, the former AC Milan keeper is under contract with PSG until the end of June 2026.

Therefore, this summer could present the final opportunities for the Parisians to cash in should they wish to avoid losing him the same way they signed him, on a free transfer.

PSG would still want a fee of around €30 million for Donnarumma.

On the other hand, the Italian international could also end up leaving for nothing in 2026. Inter’s propensity for free transfer signings is certainly no secret.

The issue of Donnarumma’s wages would be significant for Inter. The 25-year-old earns €9-10 million net per season at PSG, plus €3 million in add-ons.

That is well outside Inter’s wage structure.

However, Tuttosport reports, the 25-year-old has indicated that he would be willing to accept a pay cut in order to join Inter.