Report: Paul Pogba tipped for surprise Manchester United return; expected to begin training in the New Year

Manchester United supporters might soon see a familiar figure back at Carrington, as reports suggest Paul Pogba could train with the club due to his longstanding ties with the Red Devils.

The French midfielder, now a free agent after parting ways with Juventus, is rumoured to be considering a return to Manchester for a potential third stint.

Former United forward Louis Saha has voiced his enthusiasm about the possibility, highlighting how Pogba’s return could benefit both the player and the team. Saha pointed out that the 31-year-old still possesses exceptional abilities and could bring much-needed dynamism to United’s midfield.

Pogba’s career has been a series of highs and lows. After starting his journey with the youth academy of Man United in 2009, he moved to Juventus in 2012 due to limited opportunities.

In Italy, he became a standout performer, winning multiple Serie A titles and earning prestigious accolades such as the Golden Boy and Bravo Award. His stellar performances caught the eye of his former club, prompting a record-breaking return to Old Trafford in 2016 for £89.3 million.

During his second spell at United, Pogba delivered moments of brilliance, including helping the club win the Europa League and League Cup in his first season back. However, injuries and inconsistent form overshadowed his tenure, preventing him from fully realising his potential.

Pogba rejoined Juventus in 2022 but struggled with recurring injuries and a doping suspension, which eventually led to the mutual termination of his contract last month.

Saha believes that training with Manchester United’s high-calibre squad could help Pogba regain his peak form as he prepares for a competitive return in March 2025 following his reduced doping ban.

Speaking to Casino Utan Spelpaus, Saha said (quotes via Goal):

“I’ve heard some rumours that Paul Pogba will be offered the opportunity to come back and train with Man United in the New Year, and I think that would be a great opportunity for Paul. He needs to get back to his best level as quickly as possible, and training with top players will help him to do that. I think he would be thrilled to have the opportunity to go back to the club.

“I also think that Paul Pogba is still a very special player. When you think about midfielders, Pogba has unique qualities. I think the United squad lacks power in the midfield, and we’re missing a skilful player that can play box-to-box, so he would be a good addition (to the United squad) because he’s a different profile of player to what United have.

“When I look at Pogba, I think that many teams in the Premier League would find signing him as a free agent an attractive proposition. Forget about the salary, I’m sure Paul is ready to find a compromise on that as he wants to play football again after such a long time on the sidelines. When I think about Pogba, there are more positives with signing him than there are negatives, and I think he’s a player that should interest Manchester United in January. All the top clubs in the Premier League should see signing Pogba on a free transfer as an amazing opportunity. That’s how I see it.”

While speculation continues about Pogba potentially joining the MLS or other leagues, his possible training stint with United sparks mixed emotions. Fans are torn between the hope of a revitalized Pogba making an impact and lingering doubts from his past challenges.