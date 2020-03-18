Senators player tests positive for COVID-19

An unnamed player on the Ottawa Senators became the first player in the NHL to test positive for coronavirus. (Ottawa Senators)

A player on the Ottawa Senators has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the first confirmed case in the NHL.

An Ottawa Senators player has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The player has had mild symptoms and is in isolation.



According to the team, the unnamed player has mild symptoms of coronavirus and is currently in isolation. Due to this result, all members of the Senators are in isolation as well and are seeking advice from team medical staff.

As Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston points out, the Senators played in San Jose on March 7, one of three games played at the SAP Center after local officials recommended against holding large events, due to possible spread of the virus.

Ottawa also visited the Staples Center to face the Los Angeles Kings on March 11, just one day after the Brooklyn Nets played the Los Angeles Lakers. On Tuesday, the Nets confirmed that four of their players, including star Kevin Durant, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Both the Nets and Senators used the same visiting locker room, leading to suspicion that multiple players have fallen ill and are currently awaiting test results.

The NHL suspended their season on March 12, the day after Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert was tested positive for coronavirus. Since then, a total of seven NBA players have now been tested positive.

