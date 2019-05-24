Report: LeBron has contacted Kawhi in effort to join Lakers

LeBron James reportedly is trying to convince Kawhi Leonard to join the Los Angeles Lakers, before he's allowed to contact him. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn)

Kawhi Leonard’s impending free agency is subject to rampant speculation and now LeBron James appears to have informally thrown his hat into the ring on behalf of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Leonard has been rumoured to be choosing between the Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Clippers, but he could end up at the Staples Center anyways if LeBron has his way.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“From what I understand, he’s already begun the recruiting process ... I have heard he’s had contact with Kawhi Leonard. I have heard he’s had contact with Jimmy Butler ... LeBron is tamper-in-chief right now,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on ‘Pardon The Interruption’.

Leonard’s camp hasn’t leaked anything to date and the Lakers, theoretically, are an attractive destination, armed with the cap space to sign two marquee free agents to accompany James this summer.

Whether Leonard will want to leave an Eastern Conference powerhouse for the lure of Los Angeles remains unknown.

With LeBron out of the playoffs for the first time since 2005, few could fault The King for trying in earnest, but it seems doubtful that Leonard would entertain any clandestine meeting seriously, until the Raptors’ playoff run ends.

Leonard and James squared off twice in the NBA Finals before, with LeBron’s Miami Heat winning in 2013 and Leonard capturing Finals MVP honours in 2014 when the San Antonio Spurs took the rematch.

More Raptors coverage from Yahoo Sports