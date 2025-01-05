Report – Inter Milan Vs AC Milan Over Torino & Como Stars This Summer

Report – Inter Milan Vs AC Milan Over Torino & Como Stars This Summer

Inter Milan and AC Milan are set to go head-to-head to sign Como’s Nico Paz and Torino’s Samuele Ricci this summer.

This according to today’s print edition of Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, via FCInterNews. Inter would be closer to Paz, particularly if Davide Frattesi leaves, while Milan are closer to Ricci.

Tomorrow evening, Inter and Milan face off in the Supercoppa Italiana.

But as Tuttosport note, off the pitch the two city rivals will also be rivals.

In the transfer market, Inter and Milan have adopted fairly similar transfer strategies. Both are aiming to revitalize their squads by signing more young players.

Inter & AC Milan Go Head-To-Head Over Nico Paz & Samuele Ricci

One young player who has certainly caught the eyes of big clubs with his performances in Serie A this season is Nico Paz.

The Argentine joined Como from Real Madrid over the summer. And he has been a key player for the Lariani throughout this campaign.

Inter and Milan both see Paz as a target, reports Tuttosport.

However, it is the Nerazzurri who are particularly keen.

And if Davide Frattesi were to leave next summer, Inter would see Paz as an ideal replacement since he would likely fit into the system of coach Simone Inzaghi better than the Italian international.

Meanwhile, it is Milan who have a stronger interest in signing Samuele Ricci from Torino.

However, Inter would also see Ricci as a target. Particularly if Hakan Calhanoglu were to depart.