Report: Hoffenheim win race to sign highly-rated Köln striker

It's been clear for some time that Tim Lemperle will leave FC Köln this summer when his contract expires. Now it also seems clear who his next employer will be.

According to Kicker, the young striker will join Hoffenheim in the summer and has already signed a long-term contract with the Sinsheim club.

The question now is whether the two clubs can agree on a fee that would see Lemperle complete the move this month instead of at the end of the season.

Lemperle, 22, has found the net eight times in 15 appearances in the 2. Bundesliga this season.