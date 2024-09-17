Report: Former Manchester United talisman set for shock free transfer

Former Manchester United star Anthony Martial looks set to finally complete his next move after departing Old Trafford this summer.

Anthony Martial has been searching for his next move after his Manchester United contract expired at the end of the last campaign.

The French forward had been an inconsistent player during his nine-year stint at Old Trafford but remained a fan favourite for many supporters.

Martial started his career at Old Trafford in the best possible fashion with a memorable solo winning debut goal against Liverpool in the 2015/16 campaign.

After several injury issues in his latter years at Old Trafford, the 28-year-old was not offered a contract extension in the last campaign and has been looking for a new club ever since.

Anthony Martial looks set for a move to Greece

The French forward has reportedly decided that his next chapter should be playing in Greece.

The former Red Devil looks set for a move to Greek side AEK Athens.

Sport24 claims that AEK Athens is ‘set to drop a major bombshell as they are exchanging documents with Martial, who is expected to sign a three-year contract.’

It may be a shock move for Martial, with many expecting that the former United number nine would seek a move back to his native France.

It will be seen as a real coup for the Greek side, who now believe the deal is in the final stages and will look to present Martial to his supporters in due course.

Sep 17 2024, 6:28

