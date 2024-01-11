Report: Daniel Berger, who hasn’t played since 2022, will play in 2024 American Express
According to a report from Golf Channel, Daniel Berger, who hasn’t played on the PGA Tour since the 2022 U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, due to a back injury has entered the field for the American Express, Jan. 18-21, in La Quinta, California.
Berger now ranks 634th in the Official World Golf Ranking and will be playing of a major medical extension.
The 30-year-old has four wins on Tour with the latest coming at the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He’s also represented the United States at two team events, the 2017 Presidents Cup and the 2021 Ryder Cup.
Berger has recently been posting videos practicing again on social media.
Daniel Berger (Back) is out practicing again. Last we heard from him he planned on returning to the PGA Tour at the beginning of the 2023 Fall Swing. 🤷 @NUCLRGOLF pic.twitter.com/W7Psbd5UJS
— GOLF INJURY REPORT (@InjuryReportPGA) January 11, 2024