Report: Bucks sign Thanasis Antetokounmpo to two-year deal

The Milwaukee Bucks are going back to Greece in search of NBA talent and they didn’t even have to look far.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo has agreed to a two-year deal with the Bucks according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

If that name rings a bell — and if you haven’t already figured it out — Thanasis is the older brother of current Milwaukee star and league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Thanasis Antetokounmpo -- the older brother of the NBA MVP, Giannis -- have agreed to a two-year contract, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 7, 2019

The elder Antetokounmpo, 26, was originally drafted by the Knicks 51st overall in the 2014 NBA draft but saw action in just two games during his stint in New York. He’s spent the last two years with Panathinaikos B.C. of the EuroLeague where he averaged 3.9 points and two rebounds per game in 62 career tilts.

In Greece, the 6-foot-7 small forward was named a two-time Greek League All-Star. He appeared on the NBA D-League All-Defensive Second Team in 2015.

