Report: Brady Tkachuk to leave school, sign with Senators

Brady Tkachuk will go pro and join the Ottawa Senators.

The fourth overall pick of the 2018 NHL Draft, Brady Tkachuk, will join the Ottawa Senators this upcoming season, according to John Buccigross.

The fact that Tkachuk has decided to be a part of the Senators’ organization should be viewed as a massive win by the franchise. With the club’s current situation in some turmoil, the Boston University hockey star could have returned to the NCAA for his sophomore season and possibly stayed for a third year after that and become an unrestricted free-agent.

But instead, he chose Ottawa.

Tkachuk’s decision follows in the footsteps of his father’s, Keith. After also playing one year at Boston University, the power forward went pro and signed with the Winnipeg Jets. That decision seemed to work out well for the 20-year pro who finished with over 1,000 points.

With the Senators currently rebuilding the team, Tkachuk has a pretty good shot of making it to the NHL straight out of training camp. The 6’3″ winger tallied eight goals and 31 points along with 61 penalty minutes in 40 games last season at Boston University.

If he does not make the Sens, the club could send him to the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League, as they currently own his rights.

On a team where there is uncertainty at seemingly every turn, it must be a relief for Ottawa to be sure that it’s first-round pick will be a part of their future.