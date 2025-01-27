Report: Arsenal competing with PL clubs & Euro giants for risky forward signing

Arsenal are reportedly one of the clubs competing for the potential transfer of Brighton striker Evan Ferguson, who looks like being a man in demand.

There is seemingly growing interest in Ferguson as we edge closer to the end of the January transfer window, and the Gunners could be one name to watch amid their issues up front.

Gabriel Jesus recently picked up a serious injury, while Bukayo Saka also isn’t expected back particularly imminently, leaving Mikel Arteta’s side a little desperate for goals.

Ferguson isn’t exactly the most exciting name Arsenal fans would’ve wanted to see, but the Republic of Ireland international is perhaps more realistically available than others such as Alexander Isak and Benjamin Sesko.

According to Foot Mercato, Ferguson is wanted not only by Arsenal, but also by Marseille, Fulham and West Ham.

Evan Ferguson transfer is surely not what Arsenal need

Mikel Arteta and Evan Ferguson (Photo by Justin Setterfield, Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Even if some depth up front is useful for Arsenal, it’s hard to see Ferguson really having it in him to make the kind of positive impact the north London giants need right now.

The 20-year-old looked like a big prospect when he first broke onto the scene, but he’s suffering a real goal drought at the moment, and Brighton probably wouldn’t be too fussed about losing him.

Perhaps Ferguson can still revive his career, but Arsenal need someone to come in who they know is the real deal and who can hit the ground running straight away.

It would be an almighty gamble to expect Ferguson to do that at the Emirates Stadium, while the player himself might also feel that’s not the kind of pressure he needs.

Moving to somewhere like Fulham or West Ham to play regularly could be a more sensible move, while Marseille might also be tempting as a new challenge abroad.