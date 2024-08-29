Rennes to sign Jota from Al-Ittihad in €10m deal

Rennes are set to sign Portuguese winger Jota (25) from Al-Ittihad in a €10m deal, according to a report from Ouest-France. Jota’s signing would represent a statement of intent from Les Bretons, who were on the market for a left-sided winger following Désiré Doués’s big-money move to Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain. As previously reported by Get French Football News, Jota was keen to join Stade Rennais and the club executives were confident a deal could be reached with Al-Ittihad.

The outlet understands that Jota has been allowed to travel to France this Thursday to undergo a medical and complete his move to Stade Rennais, which can only mean an agreement has been reached with Al-Ittihad. Rennes’ outlay to sign the former Celtic FC winger reportedly rises to €10m, a third of Al-Ittihad’s €30m transfer fee to sign Jota from the Scottish Premiership giants.

Jota logged five goals and one assist in 25 games with Al-Ittihad. The Saudi Arabia outfit removed the Benfica youth product from the list of foreign players qualified to play in the Saudi Pro League, which prompted Jota to search for a way back into European football.

GFFN | Bastien Cheval