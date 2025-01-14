Rennes to rival Lazio to the signing of Hellas Verona midfielder Reda Belahyane

L’Equipe reports that Rennes are monitoring Hellas Verona midfielder Reda Belahyane (20). Les Rouge et Noir are expected to be one of the most proactive Ligue 1 clubs in the winter transfer window as their results come nowhere near meeting their ambitions. Rennes are 13th and are averaging one point per game. The Brittany Ligue 1 outfit has already splashed the cash in signing Al-Nassr midfielder Seko Fofana (29) and Lens goalkeeper Brice Samba (30) for a combined €35m.

As Rennes head coach Jorge Sampaoli considers Fofana as an attacking midfielder, if not a winger, Les Rouge et Noir are in the market for a defensive midfielder to rival Azor Matusiwa (26). Former Leeds midfielder Glen Kamara (29), who joined Rennes last summer, does not seem to be part of Sampaoli’s plans. L’Equipe understands that Hellas Verona are yet to receive a bid from their Ligue 1 counterparts and that Olympique de Marseille are also monitoring Belahyane.

The 20-year-old Morocco international is a regular starter for Hellas Verona. The outlet adds that Lazio have blinked first and sent Verona a loan bid including an easily attainable €12m option to make the move permanent.

GFFN | Bastien Cheval