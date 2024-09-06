Renato Moicano vs. Benoit Saint Denis: Odds and what to know ahead of UFC Fight Night 243

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Benoit Saint Denis (blue gloves) fights Dustin Poirier (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of top-15 lightweights will headline UFC Fight Night 243 when [autotag]Renato Moicano[/autotag] takes on [autotag]Benoit Saint Denis[/autotag].

Renato Moicano vs. Benoit Saint Denis preview

Moicano (19-5-1 MMA, 11-5 UFC) taken things up a notch in his career as he's on a three-fight winning streak, which includes a recent TKO victory over Jalin Turner in April at UFC 300. Moicano has won five of his most recent six bouts, with the lone loss in that stretch a decision to Rafael dos Anjos on short notice.

A native of Paris, UFC Fight Night 243 will be a homecoming fight for Saint-Denis (13-2 MMA, 5-2 UFC) as he headlines a UFC event for the first time. He looks to bounce back from a knockout loss against Dustin Poirier at UFC 299 in March. That defeat snapped a five-fight winning streak entirely of finishes.

Renato Moicano vs. Benoit Saint Denis odds

Despite their recent results, Saint Denis is getting respect from oddsmakers, who have listed him as a -245 favorite over +186 underdog Moicano, via FanDuel.

How to watch Renato Moicano vs. Benoit Saint Denis at UFC Fight Night 243

When: Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024

Where: Accor Arena, Paris, France

Broadcast/streaming: ESPN+

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: Renato Moicano vs. Benoit Saint Denis: Odds and what to know ahead of UFC Fight Night 243