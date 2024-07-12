Reina and Moreno all set for Como free transfers

Como continue to bring in players for Serie A, as veteran goalkeeper Pepe Reina and defender Alberto Moreno have both agreed free transfers.

The club was promoted from Serie B over the summer and is completely revamping the squad under coach Cesc Fabregas.

He has been digging into his address book to find reinforcements, which has allowed several veterans to get a new lease of life on the legendary lake.

According to Sky Sport Italia transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio this evening, Reina has agreed a one-year contract with Como.

It is a pretty extraordinary move for the Spanish goalkeeper, who will turn 42 next month.

Reina is a free agent after an experience with Villarreal, having previously represented Napoli, Milan and Lazio in Serie A.

This is not the only new signing, as Fabrizio Romano reports the contract has now been signed with left-back Alberto Moreno.

He is also a free agent and just turned 32, again most recently playing for Villarreal in Spain and before that had five years at Liverpool.

Raphael Varane is expected to sign a two-year contract after he was released from Manchester United.