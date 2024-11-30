Reijnders happy with brace vs. Empoli but insists Milan ‘haven’t done anything yet’

Tijjani Reijnders was the star of the show for AC Milan as they beat Empoli 3-0, but he urged the team to keep their feet firmly on the ground.

Milan were under pressure to not only win but to do so convincingly given their domestic struggles so far this season, and they did so by sweeping aside Empoli at San Siro on Saturday evening.

Tijjani Reijnders was the star of the show as he netted a brace to move onto six goals for the season. He got one in each half; the first an instinctive finish to fire in a loose ball, the second a tidy finish after a run down the middle.

The opening goal however came from Alvaro Morata, who had gone 64 days without scoring in Serie A prior to tonight. Like Reijnders’ first, he seized a loose ball from a blocked shot and found the bottom corner.

The Dutchman spoke to DAZN at the end of the game to reflect on what was a very positive night, with his comments relayed by MilanNews.

Two goals and a win, how do you feel?

“The goal is important. But we haven’t done anything yet, we have to keep pushing.”

Are you thinking about pushing back into the Champions League spots?

“Of course we think about it, we want to fight for the title and the position we are in is not the one we want. We will continue to fight to improve our position.”