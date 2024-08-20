Reds score four in sixth-inning outburst, roll past Blue Jays 6-3

TORONTO — Spencer Steer's run-scoring double spearheaded a four-run, sixth-inning outburst in the Cincinnati Reds' series-opening 6-3 triumph against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday.

The Blue Jays (58-67) lost for the third time in four outings, while the Reds (61-64) halted a three-game slide.

With the game tied 2-2, Steer knocked in the go-ahead run off reliever Ryan Burr with a double to the right-centre gap.

Ty France followed with a two-run double to the same spot, and France scored on Jake Fraley's two-bagger to the same power alley.

Toronto starter Kevin Gausman's (11-9) evening ended when he gave up a single to TJ Friedl, who preceded Steer in the Reds order.

In Gausman's five-plus innings, he surrendered four runs on five hits, two walks with five strikeouts.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s first-inning 430-foot blast into the second deck in left field was his 26th of the season, 13th in the past seven weeks, and it pushed Toronto in front.

Former Blue Jays infielder Santiago Espinal scored the tying run in the third. After receiving a nice ovation from the 25,603 at Rogers Centre, he doubled into the left-field corner, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on Elly De La Cruz's sacrifice fly.

Toronto pulled back ahead in the bottom of the inning. George Springer doubled with one out, advanced to third on a balk and scored on Daulton Varsho's single with the infield drawn in.

The Reds tied the game again thanks to a Friedl homer in the fourth. Friedl went three for four in the opener.

Julian Aguiar, 23, lasted four innings in his MLB debut. He gave way to Tony Santillan (1-1), who retired the four batters he faced.

The Blue Jays only had two hits — an Addison Barger double in the seventh and an Ernie Clement homer in the ninth — in the final six innings.

BASSITT'S BLAME GAME

Veteran pitcher Chris Bassitt pinned the Blue Jays' struggles on an absent backup plan after their pursuit of free-agent Shoei Ohtani failed, and he signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

"We put $700 million into Shohei Ohtani's basket and didn't get him," Bassitt told the Chris Rose Rotation podcast on Monday. "That was the reality, and I think we really didn't have a pivot to another elite player.

"In today's baseball, you need three or four superstars. Look at the really good teams. They are not doing it with one superstar."

FRANCIS FLATTERY

Toronto starter Bowden Francis (6-3) was named the American League player-of-the-week for winning his two starts last week. He struck out 15 and allowed only four hits in his 14 innings.

ON DECK

Jose Berrios (11-9) will start for the Blue Jays in the middle game of their three-game set against the Reds. Cincinnati has yet to name a starting pitcher.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2024.

Tim Wharnsby, The Canadian Press