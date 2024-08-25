Redblacks outlast Lions 34-27 to remain unbeaten at home

OTTAWA — A strong second half helped the Ottawa Redblacks record a 34-27 victory over the B.C. Lions on Saturday night, extending their unbeaten streak at TD Place.

The Redblacks (7-2-1) are now 5-0-1 at home, while the Lions (5-6-0) dropped their fifth straight game and second in a row with quarterback Nathan Rourke running the offence.

Ottawa’s Dru Brown was 28-for-37 for 390 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

Rourke, making his second start since returning from the NFL, was 22-for-31 for 234 yards and one interception.

The victory will undoubtedly be met with mixed emotions.

With 8:33 remaining, both teams were shaken when Jaelon Acklin had to be taken off the field by ambulance. Acklin, who had jumped to catch a pass, collided with T.J. Lee and fell awkwardly, remaining motionless on the field.

The team later reported that Acklin was moving his extremities and was being examined in hospital.

On the ensuing play, the Redblacks were able to extend their lead after Dustin Crum muscled his way across the one-yard line to take a 34-24 lead.

Ottawa, which trailed 17-12 at halftime, got things going early in the third quarter.

On the first drive of the second half, Brown found rookie Nick Mardner at the 51-yard line, and he sprinted all the way for a touchdown. Ottawa was successful on a two-point convert, taking a 20-17 lead.

Ottawa extended its lead midway through the third quarter when Brown found Mardner, again, connecting for a 22-yard pass to take a 27-17 lead.

The Lions made it down to Ottawa’s one-yard line on an 11-play drive that culminated with David Mackie pushing his way in for his second TD to trail 27-24.

The Lions started the game with a 69-yard drive, capped by Mackie’s one-yard TD, giving B.C. a 7-0 lead.

Ottawa responded with a 24-yard field goal but the Lions extended their lead with a Sean Whyte 16-yard field goal, making it 10-3.

After a blocked field goal led to a single point for the Lions, Ottawa closed the gap with Acklin’s 22-yard TD, making it 11-9 as Ottawa failed to connect on the extra two-point play. The drive started after Rourke was picked off by Frankie Griffin.

Rourke, who had a 51-yard run, set up a 21-yard field goal for B.C., and Whyte then added a 35-yard field goal making it 17-9.

With 17 seconds remaining in the half, Lewis Ward hit a 54-yard field goal to make it 17-12.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 24, 2024.

Lisa Wallace, The Canadian Press