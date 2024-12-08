Red Wings take losing streak into game against the Sabres

Detroit Red Wings (10-13-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (11-13-3, in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings head into the matchup against the Buffalo Sabres as losers of five games in a row.

Buffalo is 11-13-3 overall with a 3-3-0 record in Atlantic Division play. The Sabres are fifth in NHL play with 116 total penalties (averaging 4.3 per game).

Detroit is 10-13-4 overall and 1-4-1 against the Atlantic Division. The Red Wings have a -16 scoring differential, with 67 total goals scored and 83 conceded.

Monday's game is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Red Wings won 2-1 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Tuch has scored eight goals with 16 assists for the Sabres. Jason Zucker has two goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Dylan Larkin has 12 goals and nine assists for the Red Wings. Lucas Raymond has eight goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 3-5-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.1 assists, four penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Red Wings: 3-4-3, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sabres: None listed.

Red Wings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press