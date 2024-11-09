Red Wings host the Rangers in Eastern Conference action

New York Rangers (8-3-1, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (6-6-1, in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -168, Red Wings +141; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings and the New York Rangers meet in Eastern Conference play.

Detroit has gone 3-3-1 in home games and 6-6-1 overall. The Red Wings are 4-2-0 in games they score three or more goals.

New York is 4-1-0 in road games and 8-3-1 overall. The Rangers have gone 2-1-0 in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Saturday's game is the third time these teams square off this season. The Rangers won 5-2 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Raymond has one goal and 12 assists for the Red Wings. Albert Johansson has scored goals over the last 10 games.

Mika Zibanejad has two goals and eight assists for the Rangers. Victor Mancini has over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Rangers: 7-3-0, averaging 3.4 goals, six assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: None listed.

Rangers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press