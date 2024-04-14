Red Wings host the Canadiens after overtime victory

Montreal Canadiens (30-36-14, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (39-32-9, fifth in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Detroit Red Wings after the Red Wings knocked off the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-4 in overtime.

Detroit has a 13-7-4 record in Atlantic Division play and a 39-32-9 record overall. The Red Wings have gone 37-13-5 when scoring at least three goals.

Montreal has a 5-13-6 record in Atlantic Division games and a 30-36-14 record overall. The Canadiens have a 27-10-7 record when scoring three or more goals.

Monday's game is the third time these teams meet this season. The Red Wings won 5-4 in overtime in the previous matchup. Alex DeBrincat led the Red Wings with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeBrincat has scored 26 goals with 39 assists for the Red Wings. Dylan Larkin has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Nicholas Suzuki has 33 goals and 43 assists for the Canadiens. Cole Caufield has scored seven goals with two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 3-4-3, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, three penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Canadiens: 4-4-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.8 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Andrew Copp: day to day (cheek), Michael Rasmussen: day to day (upper body).

Canadiens: Joshua Roy: out (upper body), Kaiden Guhle: day to day (upper-body), Kirby Dach: out for season (knee), Arber Xhekaj: out for season (shoulder).

