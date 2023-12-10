Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin lies motionless on ice after hit from behind

Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin was motionless on the ice and left Saturday night's game against the Ottawa Senators after being hit in the back of the head by forward Mathieu Joseph during a net-front battle.

Larkin fell into Ottawa's Parker Kelly then went face down on the ice after the Joseph hit at 13:50 of the first period. Red Wings medical personnel called for a stretcher, but Larkin got up and looked unsteady as he was helped to the dressing room by teammates.

The Red Wings later posted on social media that the center was still being examined and wouldn't return to the game.

Scary play as Dylan Larkin heads to the dressing room following this net front play. pic.twitter.com/FCgFRf6q8v — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 10, 2023

"A really scary situation with him being knocked out, obviously, and leaving on his own feet," coach Derek Lalonde said after the game. "No further update. He's still being evaluated."

The play was concerning because Larkin had suffered a neck injury when he was cross-checked by the Dallas Stars' Jamie Benn in April 2021.

Joseph and Kelly were called for roughing for Saturday's play, but the Red Wings' David Perron got a harsher penalty as he cross-checked Senators defenseman Artem Zub, who had fallen on Larkin. He received a match penalty, which calls for a league review and potential suspension.

Following the play on Dylan Larkin, David Perron has been assessed a 5-minute match penalty for intent to injure. pic.twitter.com/lMwCKuKVDh — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 10, 2023

Detroit's Christian Fischer fought with Joseph early in the third period of the 5-1 Ottawa win.

Story continues

"It was a tough sight to see," Fischer told reporters. "You never want to see anyone down, especially the leader of your team. It was tough to regroup from. I think we did an OK job of it."

Larkin had been suspended for one game in 2021 for roughing Joseph, who was with the Tampa Bay Lightning at the time. He was retaliating for Joseph's check.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Red Wings' Dylan Larkin leaves game after hit from Mathieu Joseph