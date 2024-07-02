Red Sox visit the Marlins to begin 3-game series

Boston Red Sox (44-39, third in the AL East) vs. Miami Marlins (30-54, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Kutter Crawford (3-7, 3.59 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 95 strikeouts); Marlins: Valente Bellozo (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.40 WHIP, two strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Red Sox -169, Marlins +143; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins start a three-game series at home against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.

Miami is 30-54 overall and 16-27 at home. The Marlins have a 15-39 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Boston has a 24-16 record on the road and a 44-39 record overall. The Red Sox have a 22-5 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell has 15 doubles, a triple and eight home runs for the Marlins. Nick Gordon is 10-for-39 with four doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Jarren Duran has a .288 batting average to lead the Red Sox, and has 23 doubles, 10 triples and nine home runs. Rafael Devers is 12-for-39 with four home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .209 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Red Sox: 6-4, .246 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Sixto Sanchez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (back), Edward Cabrera: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Weathers: 15-Day IL (finger), Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (rib), Vaughn Grissom: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Garrett Whitlock: 60-Day IL (oblique), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press